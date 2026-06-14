World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as Scotland claim historic win - June 14

Burley: Scotland will be hoping three points is enough for knockouts (0:59)

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It's day four at the World Cup, and Scotland are in dreamland having claimed their first World Cup win for 36 years thanks to a deflected John McGinn strike in a 1-0 win over Haiti. Follow all the reaction, and the buildup to tonight's games, right here with ESPN.

Elsewhere, Vinícius Júnior grabbed a point for Brazil against Morocco after Ismael Saibari had opened the scoring, Australia shocked some by beating Türkiye 2-0, and Qatar snatched a 1-1 draw against a profligate Switzerland side.

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Scotland had to ride their luck slightly as Haiti had a number of chances to equalise but couldn't find a way past Angus Gunn.

The same could be said for Brazil, who faced heavy pressure in the early stages of their draw against Morocco, eventually culminating in Saibari's goal after a glorious pass by Real Madrid star Brahim Díaz.

Watford winger Nestory Irankunda scored a terrific goal to get Australia off the mark midway through the first half against Türkiye, before Connor Metcalfe made sure of the victory with 15 minutes to go.

Qatar's point against Switzerland, which came courtesy of an own goal by Miro Muheim, was their first ever point at a World Cup.

There are four more games today and overnight to look forward to. In the first, Germany take on Curaçao. The Caribbean island has a population of roughly 150,000 people and is the smallest nation ever to compete at a World Cup.

Afterwards, the Netherlands face Japan, the Ivory Coast take on Ecuador and Sweden play Tunisia.

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