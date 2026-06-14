FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Brazil's 21, Qatar's first, Irankunda Australia's youngest

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It was a busy day at the FIFA World Cup, and a great day for teams from the Asian Football Confederation, as Qatar picked up their first-ever World Cup point with a draw against Switzerland, and Australia produced an excellent 2-0 win against Türkiye.

Scotland marked their return to the World Cup with a 1-0 win against Haiti, while Vinícius Júnior and Ismael Saibari traded wondergoals in Brazil's 1-1 draw against Morocco.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 12:

Qatar 1-1 Switzerland

1

In their fourth World Cup game, Qatar earned their first-ever point at a World Cup.

6

Breel Embolo is now Switzerland's joint-second highest goal-scorer at major tournaments, with six goals. Only Xherdan Shaqiri, with ten, has more.

22

Switzerland's 22 shots in this game are the most for them in a World Cup, since records began in 1966.

51

Switzerland became the 51st country to score a penalty in a World Cup, after Embolo scored their first-ever penalty at a World Cup.

93:59

Miro Muheim's own-goal to bring Qatar level is the fourth-latest game-leveling goal in a World Cup.

Brazil 1-1 Morocco

0

Morocco have never won their opening game of a World Cup, ever in their seven appearances. They have drawn four and lost three of their World Cup openers.

1/9

Since 1994, Brazil have won only one out of nine games against teams ranked in the top seven of the FIFA rankings. They've won one, drawn four and lost four of those nine games.

4

Brazil have drawn their opening game of the World Cup for the fourth time -- they didn't make the final on each of the previous three editions when they drew their opening game -- in 1974, 1978 and 2018.

4/10

Vinicius Junior has 4 of his 10 Brazil goals in 11 games under Carlo Ancelotti. That is his most number goals for Brazil under any coach. He only scored six goals in 39 appearances under coaches other than Ancelotti.

6

Brazil failed to win their opening game in a World Cup for only the sixth time in 23 appearances at the World Cup.

16/16

Ayyoub Bouaddi completed 100% of the 16 passes that he attempted in Morocco's attacking third.

21

Brazil are now unbeaten in opening matches at the World Cup to 21 games, with their last loss in a World Cup opener coming back in 1934.

88

Brazil have not conceded multiple goals in their opening World Cup match in 88 years -- since conceding five to Poland in a 6-5 win in 1938.

Scotland 1-0 Haiti

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

12

John McGinn snapped a run of 12 games without a goal for Scotland, with what was the eventual winner against Haiti.

28

John McGinn became the first Scottish World Cup goal-scorer in 28 years, after Craig Burley's goal against Norway in 1998.

31y, 238d

At 31 years, 238 days old, John McGinn is Scotland's oldest goal scorer in World Cup history.

32

Scotland posted their first win at a World Cup since 1990, when they beat Sweden.

44

Scotland hit the woodwork at a World Cup for the first time in 44 years, when Scott McTominay struck the post against Haiti. The previous time a Scottish player hit the woodwork in a World Cup match was when Graeme Souness did it in 1982.

There were 44 combined fouls in the match, the most in a World Cup group stage match since 2010, when Chile beat Switzerland 1-0 in a match that saw 45 fouls.

Australia 2-0 Türkiye

Nestory Irankunda celebrates with teammate Mohamed Toure after scoring Australia's opening goal against Türkiye. Jared C. Tilton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

1

Australia registered their first-ever win against Türkiye in international football, having lost on both previous occasions the teams had met, back in 2004.

3/3

Türkiye have lost their opening game in all their appearances at the World Cup, having also lost previously in 1954 and 2002.

8

Patrick Beach made eight saves in this match for Australia, as he became the goalkeepers with the most saves in a World Cup match for Australia.

20y, 124d

At 20 years and 124 days old, Nestory Irankunda became the Australian player to score in the World Cup, and the youngest to score in the tournament for a team representing the Asian Football Confederation.

28

Türkiye had 28 shots in the game against Australia without scoring, the most number of shots any team has had in a game at this World Cup so far.