Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, PSG, Bayern eye Morocco ace

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Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is being tracked by Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, while Bayern Munich could allow left back Alphonso Davies to leave this summer. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi has already shone at the World Cup. Franco Arland - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

- Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, as reported by Nicolo Schira. Lille are asking for a fee of around €75 million to let the 18-year-old leave. But that fee might have risen after the Morocco international (who only recently declared his allegiance to the country) impressed against Brazil in the Atlas Lions' opening match of the World Cup, as his impressive display both on and off the ball helped them earn a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, another Morocco player who impressed in the game, PSV Eindhoven's Ismael Saibari, 25, is reported by Kicker to be closing on a €50 million move to Bayern Munich.

- Bayern Munich could allow left back Alphonso Davies to leave this summer, says Kicker. Davies, 25, has seen long-standing transfer links to Real Madrid and Man United, but signed a new contract until 2030 last year. The Canada international has struggled with injury during his career and was ruled out of his country's opening World Cup game against Bosnia & Herzegovina. And the impending arrival of Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown could put his future in doubt.

- Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United monitoring him, according to The Daily Mail. Ndiaye, 26, impressed in the Premier League last season and is reportedly ready to move on, while Everton could consider any offers above £50 million. Though if he does well for Senegal at the World Cup, that demand could increase sharply.

- Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella could leave in the summer, with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid having both shown an interest, as reported by Nicolo Schira. Meanwhile, Schira also claims that Cucurella's Spain teammate Alejandro Grimaldo is ready to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer and would like to play in LaLiga. Atleti are also interested in the 30-year-old and have offered him a contract that will run until 2029 and includes the option for another year.

- Manchester United are one of the Premier League clubs interested in Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó, according to Mundo Deportivo. There are several English clubs monitoring the 22-year-old's situation and United have maintained a close relationship with Casado's agent Jorge Mendes for years. He has also been linked with Bayer Leverkusen and Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, while Atletico Madrid would need Diego Simeone's full approval before they go ahead with a deal.

ESPN SOURCES

- Arsenal are tracking Club Brugge's Christos Tzolis and PSG's Bradley Barcola as they look to strengthen their attack this summer. The Gunners are looking to bolster their squad from a position of strength after ending a 22-year wait to lift the Premier League title last month. Read

- A source confirmed to ESPN that German international and Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is being pursued by MLS side the Chicago Fire FC. The source also confirmed that Chicago remains in talks with Robert Lewandowski. The club are "closing in, but not done" in terms of a deal to land the Barcelona and Poland international forward. Read