Nico O'Reilly on England World Cup opener: We must show Croatia 'what we're made of'

Open Extended Reactions

Nico O'Reilly has said that England must show Croatia what they are "made of" when they start their World Cup campaign in Group L.

Thomas Tuchel's men are stepping up preparations for Wednesday's opener in Dallas having arrived at their Kansas City base following a warm-weather camp in Florida.

England are among the favourites for glory this summer and O'Reilly wants them to kick off their World Cup campaign with a statement win against 2018 World Cup semifinal foes Croatia.

Nico O’Reilly insists England are prepared to take on Croatia. Getty

"We've been acclimatising to the heat, a lot of training and then with the two games where everyone got some minutes," the Manchester City player said.

"I think we just need to go out there all guns blazing and show them what we're made of.

"In a way [it's been like a preseason] but it's been intense. Obviously, we need to get ready for the tournament, and it's been good."

O'Reilly believes setting up camp in Kansas City marks a time when England "really need to kick on" and show their ability to go all the way in North America.

The 22-year-old looks set to start at left-back against Croatia in Texas, continuing an inexorable rise that would see the versatile talent go from Premier League debut to World Cup bow in the space of 17 months.

"Unbelievable, dream come true," said O'Reilly, who won the first of his five England caps in November, of being at the tournament.

"Something I've dreamt of as a kid, and yeah, for it to come true now. Obviously, I'm still young. I can't wait to get started."

Asked if he sometimes has to pinch himself, he said: "Yeah, a little bit. Everything that's happened so fast.

- Key issues for England at 2026 World Cup

- 60 years of hurt - revisiting every England World Cup exit since 1966

- Dan Burn: England must emulate Argentina's strong team spirit

"I made my Premier League debut last January and ever since then I've just gone on and achieved good things at City, and it's led me to here."

England captain Harry Kane told O'Reilly to take it all in and enjoy a summer when Tuchel has worked to build a brotherhood.

"The togetherness we have got, it feels like a really tight group," O'Reilly added. "Everyone is together and it feels like we are bonding well, clicking well on the pitch.

"We had a lot chances against Costa Rica and now it is time to put that work in and dominate games."