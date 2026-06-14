Argentina vs Algeria at FIFA World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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Defending champions Argentina rock up to their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in stunning form. They topped CONMEBOL qualifying comfortably, winning 12 of 18 games and finishing with 38 points (nine more than the next) and +21 GD (11 more than the next best), and have been in decent form since then, winning each of their last five friendlies. The real test now is whether they can carry that over to the World Cup proper and pick up where they left off in Qatar.

Algeria come into the tournament on the back of mixed results and mixed opinion about coach Vladimir Petkovic's possession-based yet cautious approach. After a poor quarterfinal defeat at AFCON to Nigeria, they have somewhat recovered their form and come into the States on the back of wins over the Netherlands and Bolivia. If Petkovic has now figured out the best way to get the most out of his technically gifted players, they could pose a problem for Argentina in their opener.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Tuesday, June 16, 8.00 p.m.

UK BST: Wednesday, June 17, 2.00 a.m.

India IST: Wednesday, June 17, 6.30 am

Australia AEST: Wednesday, June 16, 11.00 am

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Argentina

Emiliano Martínez

Nahuel Molina | Cristian Romero | Lisandro Martínez | Nicolás Tagliafico

Rodrigo de Paul | Alexis Mac Allister | Enzo Fernández

Lionel Messi | Julián Álvarez | Thiago Almada

Algeria

Luca Zidane

Rafik Belghali | Aïssa Mandi | Ramy Bensebaini | Rayan Aït-Nouri

Nabil Bentaleb | Houssem Aouar

Riyad Mahrez | Ibrahim Maza | Mohamed Amoura

Amine Gouiri

Talking Points

Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Is Lionel Messi still the talismanic force of 2022?

Messi in 2022 was a tour de force. Backed by a team that was fully committed to the cause of ensuring he won at least one World Cup, Messi ran the show for the team that would be crowned champions in spectacular fashion. His finishing was on point, his passing supreme, and he seemed to drag the team along whenever there was a dip. Now 38, though, and plying his trade in the MLS with Inter Miami, the question looms large: is he still the force he was four years ago?

If recent cameos for Argentina are any indication, he most certainly is, and with Julian Alvarez making good on the potential he showed last time, Messi has the support up front, while the midfield and defence remain more or less the same. There's more untested-at-World-Cup talent around like Nico Paz and Thiago Almada, and Lionel Scaloni seems to have established two successful ways of playing -- one with, and one without Messi. He knows, though, that to go deep into the tournament, the great man will have to dig deep and bring out the X Factor.

Algeria are about to find out if he can still summon that magic at will.

Riyad Mahrez remains key for Algeria, but watch out for Ibrahim Maza

Another fading superstar, Algeria's finest, Riyad Mahrez, still has magic in his boots as he's shown infrequently on the Asian stage with Al Ahli and more frequently with Algeria in qualification. To supplement his skill, there's a forward on the other end of the experience spectrum: 20-year-old Ibrahim Maza. Of the pure trickster variety, Maza can be a lot of fun when in the mood, and it will be up to Petkovic to platform him in a manner that lets him do just that.

Meanwhile, in goal, a bearer of a famous surname will look to cut his own path. Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine, recently committed to Algeria and has shown to be a capable No. 1 in goal. With the likes of Ramy Bensebaini and Rayan Ait-Nouri at the back, Algeria are well set up to play the possession-heavy style Petkovic prefers.