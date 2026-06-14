Scotland 'deserved adulation from crowd' after World Cup win - James McFadden

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James McFadden insisted the Scotland players fully deserved the "absolutely tremendous" post-match scenes in the Boston Stadium after they ground out their first World Cup victory in 36 years over Haiti.

The Scots were pushed all the way as they held on to defeat the Caribbean nation -- more than 40 places beneath them in the world rankings -- as they held on for a crucial 1-0 victory through a deflected first-half goal from John McGinn.

It was Scotland's first win at the global showpiece since a 2-1 victory over Sweden at Italia 90 and their first at any major tournament since they defeated Switzerland 1-0 at Euro 96.

Former Scotland forward McFadden, working at the game as a BBC co-commentator, dismissed gripes about the performance from Steve Clarke's side as they delivered a result that left them top of Group C and the jubilant Tartan Army in full-blown party mode at full-time.

James McFadden said Scotland deserved adulation for their World Cup win. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

"I have to say, the scenes in this stadium after the game, absolutely tremendous, it was rocking," McFadden said.

"The stadium is massive, and it was rocking. The Scotland fans were loving it. And the players, the manager and the coaching staff deserved the adulation from the crowd, because we will take a win at the World Cup any day of the week.

"Winning games at major tournaments is not something that Scotland do regularly. I think that many people before the game overlooked Haiti as being a threat, just because of their world ranking, because they're not one of the well-known sides.

"Everybody wants to see great football, and it being pretty and eye-catching, and winning 3-0 and 4-0, of course we all do. Steve Clarke wants to see that. But he wants to see the character in his team and I thought he saw that in abundance.

"It wasn't pretty, the football wasn't perfect, there's loads for them to work on. But you work on that on the basis of winning the game.

"It wasn't enjoyable, but I said before the game to a lot of people, 'if you can guarantee me an ugly 1-0, I will take it right now.' So we've got it, let's move on.

"A 1-0 victory at the World Cup, absolutely take it all day long, especially when you've got a really good chance to get through to the next stages."

Midfielder Ryan Christie started on the bench to accommodate two strikers against Haiti but Scott Brown, McFadden's former Scotland team-mate, expects a more familiar approach for the next two matches against Morocco and Brazil.

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"I think Ryan Christie starts in both of them," said BBC pundit Brown. "I think we end up going back to one up front and we'd be a little bit more compact in the middle of the park.

"Try and use Ryan's legs because when he came on, he was fantastic. He'll keep the ball and he fights for you as well.

"Are we going to have as much possession, as [many] opportunities against Morocco and Brazil?

"Ryan gives you that extra bit of legs in the middle of the park."