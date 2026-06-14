Tom Aspinall meets Phil Foden, pokes fun at UFC White House and World Cup absences

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Tom Aspinall and Phil Foden met at a Misfits Boxing event -- but neither are in the U.S. Getty

Tom Aspinall and Phil Foden's absence from the United States was teased as they met up on Saturday night.

"Manchester lads sticking together," UFC heavyweight Aspinall wrote on social media as he met the Manchester City player.

"That makes two of us not going to the U.S."

Foden met up with Aspinall at the Misfits Boxing event in their home city, headlined by Tommy Fury defeating ex-World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall via majority decision.

Foden has been overlooked by England boss Thomas Tuchel for his 26-man World Cup squad. England play their first match of the tournament on Wednesday against Croatia, while tornado warnings have been issued at their Kansas City base.

Foden, though, is absent despite his 49 international caps. He has posted footage of individual training before the next Premier League season begins.

Meanwhile, Aspinall has not been invited to the UFC's Freedom 250 card at the White House on Sunday night, according to Eddie Hearn who is a part of his management.

Aspinall owns the UFC heavyweight title but the interim belt is at stake at the White House, when Alex Pereira fights Ciryl Gane. But Aspinall is not expected to be on the South Lawn at the residence of the President of the United States to watch the fight live.

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Aspinall owns the UFC heavyweight title but the interim belt is at stake at the White House, when Alex Pereira fights Ciryl Gane. But Aspinall is not expected to be on the South Lawn at the residence of the President of the United States to watch the fight live.

He would have been fighting inside the Octagon against Pereira if he was healthy though, UFC CEO Dana White has said.

Aspinall is still sidelined after accidental eye pokes from Gane left him unable to continue in his most recent fight, a year ago. It ended as a no-contest and he needed eye surgeries but he now hopes to fight the winner of Pereira vs. Gane.