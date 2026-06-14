Real Madrid announce Andreia Jacinto signing after Caroline Weir departure

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Real Madrid have announced the signing of midfielder Andreia Jacinto from Real Sociedad on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old has signed a contract until 2030 and is the latest recruit as Madrid look to boost the squad ahead of next season after the departure of Caroline Weir.

The club announced on Friday that Weir -- the club's all-time top scorer -- will be leaving after a successful four-year stint at the club.

Madrid are looking to rebuild after a campaign in which they reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the second year in a row, and finished second in Liga F.

Jacinto has spent the last four years at Real Sociedad and caught the eye of Madrid after another highly-impressive season, helping her side finish third in the league.

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The Portugal international is the latest signing alongside the 28-year-old Elisa Senss who also signed a four-year deal, joining from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jacinto and Senss are expected to strengthen the midfield, with Teresa Abelleira also among the departing midfielders this summer.