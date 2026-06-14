Germany vs. Curaçao LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Nmecha scores early

Jones: Nobody will want to face Germany at the World Cup (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Germany take on Curaçao in each side's first game at the 2026 World Cup, and you can follow all the action live, right here with ESPN.

The David and Goliath clash sees the four-time World Cup champions take on a nation of roughly 150,000 people, the smallest ever to compete at the tournament.

- Germany vs Curaçao at FIFA World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

Nonetheless, despite their pedigree, Germany enter the World Cup having failed to make it out of the group stage since 2014, when they went on to win the tournament courtesy of Mario Götze's extra-time strike against Argentina in Brazil.

Since taking charge in 2023, Julian Nagelsmann has at least made Germany far more interesting to watch. In Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz he has a frontline with bags of technical ability -- the team has managed 18 goals in their last five games.

It is no exaggeration to say that, were they to beat Germany, Curaçao would have pulled off one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history.

The Caribbean island has strong ties to the Netherlands -- 25 of their 26-man squad were born there, with former Manchester United man Tahith Chong the only member of their squad to be born on the island.

Premier League fans will also recognise ex-Aston Villa midfielder Leandro Bacuna, former Brighton striker Jürgen Locadia, and Kenji Gorré, who spent time at the Manchester City and Manchester United academies before making his senior debut with Swansea City.

Bacuna's brother, Juninho, also made more than 100 appearances for both Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.