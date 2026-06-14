Somali referee Omar Artan to receive full pay from FIFA despite being refused U.S. entry

Omar Artan returned home to a hero's welcome in Somalia. (Photo by Abuukar Mohamed Muhidin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Somali referee Omar Artan will be paid for his World Cup match assignments by FIFA, sources have told ESPN, despite being refused entry into the United States prior to the start of the tournament.

Artan, recognised as Africa's leading referee, has returned to Somalia after being turned away from the U.S. on his arrival in Miami, Florida, last week due to visa issues.

A statement by U.S. Border and Customs Protection cited "vetting concerns" for the 34-year-old's removal from the country before FIFA President Gianni Infantino told critics to "chill and relax" when asked about FIFA's failure to intervene successfully on Artan's behalf.

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But sources have said that Artan will be fully remunerated for his commitments at the World Cup and that he will be paid his full fee at the end of the tournament. The exact figure has yet to be determined due to the number of games that Artan would have been assigned.

In the wake of Artan's exclusion from the World Cup, UEFA moved to appoint the official to take charge of the UEFA Super Cup, the annual preseason clash between Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Europa League winners Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, in August.