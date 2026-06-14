Scotland hero John McGinn says country has 'more gears to go up' at World Cup

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John McGinn insists Scotland have "more gears to go up" after his goal against battling Haiti secured his nation their first World Cup finals win since 1990.

On their return to the big stage after a 28-year absence, Steve Clarke's side scraped past the Caribbean minnows thanks to the Aston Villa midfielder's deflected goal in the 28th minute at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday night.

With Morocco and Brazil drawing 1-1 in New Jersey earlier in the day, Scotland sit top of Group C with three points going into the second fixture against the AFCON champions at the same venue next Friday.

John McGinn secured Scotland's first win in the World Cup for 36 years with a goal in a nervy match against Haiti. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

A final pool fixture against the Brazilians on June 24 offers a similarly tough test for Clarke's side, who are bidding to become the first Scotland team to reach the group stages of a World Cup, and McGinn is confident they can reach higher levels.

The former St Mirren and Hibernian playmaker told FIFA.com said: "The good thing for us is we've got more gears to go up.

"Haiti score a lot of goals and are dangerous up front, so the crucial thing was that we kept a clean sheet.

"Brazil and Morocco are two teams who are in the top 10 in the world.

"We know the qualities they possess, but it might suit us a little bit better to play on the counter-attack and make it difficult for them. We know what's at stake."

McGinn's winning goal came after striker Ché Adams had a close-range effort parried by Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide, and prompted wild celebrations among the huge Scotland support.

"It wasn't my best of goals, but who cares?" McGinn said.

"It was all a bit surreal, to be honest. When it hit the back of the net, you could just see the Scotland fans in the stadium going wild.

"I don't think it's really sunk in yet, but it's just a great feeling.

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"These opportunities don't come around too often. We said before at major tournaments, at the Euros, did we bring our best? Or did we leave the tournament saying we could have done more or we could have shown more?

"That's what I tried to bring to the game. Sometimes things didn't come off but I promised myself that I would be positive and try things. If it didn't come off, get the ball and try it again."