Mikel Merino keen for Spain to avoid World Cup debut slip-up

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Mikel Merino has said that Spain are wary of underdog opponents Cape Verde ahead of their World Cup debut in Group H on Monday.

Spain are among the favourites to win the tournament -- as reigning European champions after winning Euro 2024 -- while Cape Verde had never previously qualified for a World Cup.

However after Turkiye were beaten 2-0 by Australia in Group D, and Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in Group C, Merino said there'll be no complacency from Spain in their opening game in Atlanta.

"The important thing is to focus on us, and what we have to do well," Merino told journalists on Sunday, at Spain's last training session before their debut.

"We have to take the game seriously, with a good attitude. It's important to start on the right foot in these tournaments although it doesn't necessarily mark the way.

"A debut is difficult. We're seeing that with other teams. Our expectations are high because we know what we're capable of, but we're also keeping our feet on the ground."

Mikel Merino scored six goals for Spain in their World Cup qualification campaign. Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

When Spain won the World Cup in South Africa in 2010, they were beaten 1-0 by Switzerland in their opening game, while at the last World Cup -- in 2022 -- they thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their debut.

"If I'm not mistaken they're a team that are in good form," Merino said when asked about Cape Verde, who beat Serbia 3-0 in a friendly last month.

"They've been winning games against good teams. In these tournaments you can't relax against anyone. They combine well, and they're brave."

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Merino's goalscoring was important for Spain in World Cup qualifying, scoring six goals in six appearances.

He's often been used as a centre-forward by coach Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, but said he hasn't been training in that specific position under Luis de la Fuente.

"I don't train [as a forward] as such," he said. " But I get into those situations, get into the box, and I try to be prepared."