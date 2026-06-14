Barcelona's Ferran Torres on PSG links: 'Don't know and don't care'

Open Extended Reactions

Ferran Torres refused to discuss speculation about his future at Barcelona -- and links with Paris Saint-Germain -- ahead of Spain's World Cup debut against Cape Verde.

The forward's Barça contract is due to expire in 2027 and reports this weekend linked him with a switch to Champions League winners PSG, whose coach, Luis Enrique, previously worked with the player when in charge of the national team.

Torres, 26, has been in impressive form for Barça, scoring 16 goals as they won LaLiga and winning a place in the starting XI ahead of Robert Lewandowski, who left Camp Nou at the end of the season.

Ferran Torres has enjoyed an excellent season with Barcelona but says right now he is fully focused on Spain's World Cup campaign. Diego Souto/Getty Images

"I don't know and I don't care right now," Torres told journalists on Sunday before Spain's last training session in Atlanta ahead of their opening game at the World Cup. "Tomorrow is the important thing, getting the three points, having a good debut... [Where do I see myself?] Playing against Cape Verde tomorrow."

Torres is competing with Mikel Oyarzabal to be Spain's starting centre-forward, although he could also feature on the wing given doubts over the fitness of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

The forward said playing with club teammates like Pedri and Yamal made adapting to the national team straightforward.

"When you're together all year, or for many years, playing with the same players, it's a plus," he said. "You feel more comfortable, with more confidence. It's easy to adapt."

Spain play their first two Group H games in Atlanta, against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, before facing Uruguay in Guadalajara, Mexico.

- What's it really like to face World Cup stars Yamal, Mbappé? We asked the players

- Barcelona near deal to loan U.S. goalkeeper Diego Kochen to Danish club -- sources

Cape Verde in Atlanta in their opening game in Group H, before matches with Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

"It's just as important as every World Cup game," Torres said, when asked about the importance of starting the tournament with a win.

"You need to start strong, playing with our style, and getting the three points."