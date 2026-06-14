Man United could save money if Ruben Amorim is appointed by AC Milan -- sources

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Manchester United could save part of the compensation earmarked for former boss Ruben Amorim if he is appointed by AC Milan, sources have told ESPN.

Club accounts released in February revealed United have "a provision of £15.9m" relating to money owed to Amorim and his coaching staff after the Portuguese coach was sacked in January.

The figure is the highest amount United could have to pay and, according to sources, could be less if Amorim takes a new job. The 41-year-old is a leading candidate to take over at Milan, although a deal has not yet been finalised.

Ruben Amorim experienced a challenging period over 14 months at Man United and was sacked by the club in January. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

United have declined to comment, citing any potential saving relating to Amorim and his staff is "speculative" given that Milan have not made an official announcement.

Amorim left Old Trafford after a difficult 14 months at the helm which included defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in May 2025.

Michael Carrick took the reins temporarily in January before earning the job permanently after leading United to a third-place finish in the Premier League and securing a return to the Champions League.

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Should Amorim take over at Milan he would be in line for a reunion with United this summer. The teams are set to play a preseason fixture in Wroclaw, Poland on August 15.