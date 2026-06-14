Pedro Porro signs new long-term deal at Spurs

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Pedro Porro has committed his long-term future to Tottenham Hotspur after he signed a new contract at the club.

Right-back Porro was set to enter the final two years of his previous deal this summer and despite a host of Europe's biggest teams circling, the former Sporting Lisbon full-back has agreed a contract until the summer of 2031, the Press Association understands.

An option for a further 12 months is also included, PA understands, and is the latest key move made by Spurs under Roberto De Zerbi since they avoided relegation on the final day of the 2025-26 campaign.

De Zerbi said: "Pedro is a very important player for us, who has consistently shown his ability to influence matches in both defensive and attacking situations.

Pedro Porro and the rest of the Spurs squad endured a difficult 2025-26 season but he has now committed his long-term future to the club. Visionhaus/Getty Images

"As well as his technical quality, I also love his mentality. Every day he wants to work, to learn and to improve, and these are the characteristics that help players reach the highest level.

"He understands football in a very intelligent way, and brings energy, intensity and personality to the team.

"This new contract is good news for everyone at the club. We believe in Pedro, and I am excited to continue working with him and helping him achieve even more in the coming years."

Porro made 47 appearances during a dismal last season for Tottenham, which did end with survival, and the full-back impressed during De Zerbi's seven-game tenure.

Signed for £39.5 million (€45 million/$52.9 million) in 2023, the Spain international has become one of the club's most reliable players in terms of availability amid multiple injury crises in recent seasons.

The 25-year-old has produced 13 goals and 26 assists for Spurs and celebrated his 150th appearance in last month's 1-1 draw with Leeds.

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A new contract for Porro continues a busy start to the summer for Tottenham with free agents Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi signed. Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke has also been targeted and two bids for the Dutch centre-back have been turned down, PA understands.

Brighton have turned attention to Spurs youngster Luka Vuskovic amid negotiations for Van Hecke but a £30m offer on Friday has been rejected.