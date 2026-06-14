Netherlands vs. Japan LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from tantalising Group F clash

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Two sides looking for a deep run to the knockouts at the FIFA World Cup meet as Netherlands take on Japan -- and you can follow it live with ESPN.

The Dutch were semifinalists at their last major tournament at Euro 2024, while their opponents are well remembered for their 2022 World Cup campaign -- when they topped a group including Spain and Germany.

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While both teams will be confident of getting out of Group F, they're joined by Ecuador and Ivory Coast, who will both be keen to take advantage of any potential slip-ups.

The Netherlands are appearing at their 12th World Cup -- and remain in pursuit of a first global title, having finished runners-up on three occasions.

They're under the stewardship of Ronald Koeman, who took charge of the Oranje at the start of 2023, and led them to the semifinals of Euro 2024.

Japan suffered a setback on the eve of the tournament when they confirmed that an injury to their then-captain Wataru Endo would force him to miss the tournament -- before he decided to retire from the international game entirely.

Hajime Moriyasu, who has managed the side since 2018, may once again rely on a 3-4-2-1 shape, which could include Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo, Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada and Yuto Nagatomo of FC Tokyo -- who has been called up for his fifth World Cup.

Arlington, Texas will play host to the clash, at a stadium well known for hosting NFL side Dallas Cowboys.