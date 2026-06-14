Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from crunch clash

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Ivory Coast and Ecuador begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in Philadelphia, hoping to take an early advantage in Group E, which also features Germany and Curaçao. You can follow the action live right here on ESPN.

Earlier, the Group opener saw Germany dominate Curaçao, winning that one 7-1 and taking a commanding lead in Group E. We'll soon find out if either Ivory Coast or Ecuador can join them on three points.

- As France learned, the Ivory Coast are not to be dismissed as a threat at the FIFA World Cup

- Why Ecuador could be sleeper team of the 2026 World Cup

- Ivory Coast vs Ecuador at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee

Surprisingly, Ivory Coast have never made it to the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup, but having beaten France days before the tournament, have raised hopes of a deep run into the competition. Coach Emerse Fae has opted for youth in his attack which features the highly sought after talents of Yan Diomande, Ange Yoan-Bonny and Manchester United's Amad. Franck Kessié leads this side with the defence largely the same that won the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Ecuador, meanwhile, boast of two defenders who played in the UEFA Champions League final this season in Willian Pacho and Piero Hincapié. Led by Moisés Caicedo in midfield, Ecuador boast quality through the field. Coach Sebastian Beccacece relies on a water-tight defence which equalled the record for least goals conceded in CONMEBOL qualification, while depending on the breakout talent of Kendry Páez and veteran Enner Valencia in attack.

Based on the quality of the players on the pitch we can expect quite a tight contest, which could have a big say on how Group E unfolds.