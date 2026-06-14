Lamine Yamal in 'perfect condition' at World Cup but could start opener on bench - Spain boss

Open Extended Reactions

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has confirmed that Lamine Yamal is "in perfect condition" but said the star forward is set to start on the bench in the country's World Cup debut against Cape Verde.

Barcelona winger Yamal -- one of the highest-profile players at the tournament -- has been racing to regain his fitness after suffering an injury with his club on April 22.

De la Fuente has remained upbeat about Yamal's prospects of being available for Spain's opening World Cup game in Group H, despite the player missing his country's last warm-up friendly in Mexico last week.

Lamine Yamal has been in a race against time to reach full fitness for the World Cup and will start from the bench in his country's opening group game. ablo Garcia/Soccrates/Getty Images

"The good news is that Lamine is in perfect condition," De la Fuente said in a pre-match news conference in Atlanta on Sunday. "He's arrived at this point in the state in which we wanted him to be. He's fine, just like Nico [Williams] and Victor [Muñoz]. They're all available, although some won't play the entire game."

Williams and Muñoz have both also been struggling with injuries, although all three players took a full part in training on Sunday in Spain's session at Kennesaw State University, Georgia.

"The doctors say Lamine can play tomorrow without any issues," De la Fuente said. "Not to play 90 minutes, but to play some minutes, yes... The process [with Williams] is similar. They've been working together a lot of days, a lot of hours, and with the relationship they have, they've been happy. They could play, if we think the game demands it."

- Barcelona's Ferran Torres on PSG links: 'Don't know and don't care'

- Mikel Merino keen for Spain to avoid World Cup debut slip-up

De la Fuente insisted Spain left-back Marc Cucurella wouldn't be distracted by reports that he's nearing completion on a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

ESPN reported on Sunday that Madrid had agreed a deal worth up to €60 million for Cucurella in another addition to new coach José Mourinho's squad.

"If it's good news for Cucu, or someone else, we'll celebrate it," De la Fuente said. "I don't talk about clubs, but if you ask me about Cucurella for the national team, he's convincing... He's been with us since he was 17, I know his performance, the quality and potential he has. He might be one of the best left-backs in the world, without doubt."

Spain will also face Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H.