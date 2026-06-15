Sweden vs Tunisia LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Gyökeres, Isak take on tough defence

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Sweden open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against a hardy Tunisia side who will be keen to make their mark at this edition. You can follow the action live right here on ESPN.

Earlier, the Group opener saw Netherlands and Japan play out a high-quality draw, with Daichi Kamada's goal in the 88th minute sealing a 2-2 result. That means a win here for either Sweden or Tunisia, and they can go top of Group F after matchday 1.

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Tunisia are one of two teams who didn't concede a single goal in qualifying on the African continent (alongside Ivory Coast) and that defensive prowess will be on test here today against a team that's going to be heavily reliant on their star strikers -- Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres.

Graham Potter's Sweden had a much more circuitous route to this edition -- via the UEFA Nations League, after a disastrous round of UEFA World Cup qualifiers. They then beat Ukraine and Poland in the qualification playoff, with Gyökeres snapping up a late, late winner. They'll need to have far more conviction to trouble Sabri Lamouchi's men.

Tunisia, meanwhile, will be sweating on the fitness of their playmaker in chief, Hannibal Mejbri who picked up a knock during a pre-tournament friendly vs Austria.

With the Netherlands and Japan drawing, though, both teams will know that a win here will significantly boost their chances for progression into the knockout stages of this World Cup.