Full England squad train in Kansas after tornado warnings disrupt first day

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England were all present and correct in their training session as they stepped up preparations for their FIFA World Cup opener.

All 26 players in Thomas Tuchel's squad trained in hot conditions at their Swope Soccer Village base on Sunday afternoon.

They arrived in Kansas City on Saturday lunchtime and held a lowkey community session in front of several hundred local fans.

But their night ended with being forced to take shelter as a tornado warning was issued in Kansas City.

The full England squad trained in Kansas on Sunday. Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP via Getty Images

A heavy storm moved in early Saturday evening and thousands of people in the local area, including the England camp, received an emergency alert on their phones, warning them to stay indoors.

The incoming warning also saw Kansas City's fan festival shut early for safety reasons.

The Three Lions' prep for the tournament has seen a few hitches now, including the theft of a number of items from a team van.

Their final friendly against Costa Rica in Florida on June 10 was delayed by an hour after lightning storms in the area.

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But the 26-strong squad will be enjoying high-quality facilities in Kansas over what they hope will be five weeks -- the city has invested $700 million (£522m) in football infrastructure.

England open their Group L campaign against Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday.

Information from PA contributed to this report.