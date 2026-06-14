Kaka backs Ancelotti to turn Brazil fortunes around at World Cup

Open Extended Reactions

Brazil legend Kaka believes Carlo Ancelotti will turn things around after a lacklustre start to the World Cup.

The south American side drew 1-1 with AFCON champions Morocco but relied on a moment of individual quality from Vinícius Júnior to avoid defeat.

The opening half an hour of the match saw Morocco dominate and deservedly take the lead through Ismael Saibari's delicate chip and came close to going into a 2-0 lead through Achraf Hakimi.

Vinicius's goal stemmed the flow and at half time Ancelotti's tactical changes, removing Casemiro and Roger Ibañez, whose bookings late in the first half were the final straw for the pair of them after poor performances, saw Brazil start to look more like Brazil in the second half.

And Kaka, who won the 2002 World Cup, believes it will be Ancelotti's experience that can see Brazil turn it around.

He told ESPN: "I think that even though it is his first World cup, he has a lot of experience with moments of pressure, moments of difficulty, moments where he has to find a solution.

"So that's why I think and believe he will find that solution.

Kaka believes that Carlo Ancelotti can get the best out of the Brazil team this World Cup. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

"No one wins the World Cup in their first game, we have a recent example [of that] from Argentina who lost their opening match but went on to win the World Cup just to illustrate this World Cup context a bit.

"Yes it is a more tense game, more nervous, but there will now be time to prepare and fix what went wrong and in the second game, play much better to continue in the World Cup."

Kaka's 2002-winning teammate Roberto Carlos, also played at Real Madrid, where Vinícius is now one of many stars.

The Brazil winger may have scored the all-important goal for his country against Morocco, but he has still taken on board criticism.

The former left back has warned that Vinicius needs to use any criticism as motivation and continue to answer critics on the field.

"When I was playing, I paid close attention to the media. I took the criticism I received and used it as motivation to make sure I didn't repeat the same mistakes," he told ESPN.

- Yamal in 'perfect condition' at World Cup but could start opener on bench - Spain boss

- Germany get needed confidence boost in 7-goal rout of Curaçao

- Mikel Merino keen for Spain to avoid World Cup debut slip-up

"Vini will always be questioned, criticized, and praised. He has to understand that he plays for the biggest club in the world, Real Madrid, and for the greatest national team in the world, Brazil.

"He must embrace that responsibility calmly and accept that he is one of the leaders of this team.

"He cannot run away from criticism, and he cannot run away from his responsibilities.

"I'm absolutely certain that at this World Cup, Vini will show exactly who he is and what he can do with the ball at his feet.

"He is excited, confident -- I speak with him regularly. I wish him all the luck in the world because he is one of the key figures in this Brazilian team as we try to win this important title again."

One Real Madrid Brazilian who will not be at the World Cup is Rodrygo, who misses the tournament with an ACL tear.

He now spends the summer watching Brazil across the United States, Canada and Mexico as a fan rather than as a player.

And it was while singing the anthem ahead of the Morocco match that Rodrygo's absence this summer hit him.

Rodrygo knows Carlo Ancelotti well but won't be at the World Cup due to injruy. Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Of course I didn't want to be going through this. I wanted to be there with the team, staying at the training camp, not dealing with an injury, but I'm also getting the opportunity to do new things," he said.

"It hit me hard yesterday [Saturday] when the national anthem started playing, I felt like crying because I wanted to be there on the pitch with my teammates."

He knows Ancelotti particularly well, having played under him at Real Madrid and he is adamant that the Italian will boost the players' confidence as the tournament goes on.

He added: "I'm sure he reassured all the players and gave them a lot of confidence.

"That's just the way he is. Maybe if we had won, he would have been tougher on them, but because we didn't win, he chose to reassure them, to show that he's with them and that he trusts them.

"Considering the quality of both teams, it was a good result.

"Now it's about continuing the work. As I said, it was only the opening game, and there's still a long way to go.

"Not everything is wrong because we drew, just as not everything would have been perfect if we had won."

Information from ESPN's Murilo Borges contributed to this report.