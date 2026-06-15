FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Amad emulates Totti with record first; Germany 3 World 2; Kamada's 89 latest in Japan history

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Another eventful day at the FIFA World Cup, saw Japan pull off an impressive 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, while Germany romped past Curaçao, putting seven past them.

Ecuador suffered a late 0-1 defeat to the Ivory Coast, with Amad scoring a winner in the 90th minute.

Sweden, meanwhile, breezed past Tunisia with a 5-1 win, as Yasin Ayari grabbed a brace, with Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak also finding the net.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on June 14:

Germany 7 - 1 Curaçao

6

Germany's six-goal win tied their second largest margin of victory in a FIFA World Cup match. Their biggest win was 8-0 vs Saudi Arabia in the 2002 Group Stage.

2

Germany ended a run of two straight losses in FIFA World Cup openers; this was their first WC-opening win since 2014 (when they beat Portugal).

10

Germany have a 10-game winning streak in all competitions, the team's longest since 1979-80 (12 straight wins).

7+

This was Germany's third time scoring 7+ goals in a FIFA World Cup match since 2002 (8 vs Saudi Arabia in 2002 Group Stage, 7 vs Brazil in 2014 SF). All other teams have combined to do this twice in that span (Portugal in 2010 and Spain in 2022).

Lars Baron/Getty Images

2

Kai Havertz scored a brace against Curacao - he was also the last German player to score a brace in a FIFA World Cup match (2022 vs Costa Rica).

1

Curaçao became the first team to concede 7+ goals in a FIFA World Cup debut since South Korea in 1954 vs Hungary (9-0).

40y 79d

Aged 40 years and 79 days, Manuel Neuer became Germany's oldest ever appearance maker at a major tournament (World Cup/EUROs), surpassing Lothar Matthäus, who was 39 years and 91 days old against Portugal in the group stage of EURO 2000.

20 and 40

Manuel Neuer made his 20th FIFA World Cup appearance - just the second goalkeeper to hit that tally, after France's Hugo Lloris (also 20). This was also his 40th major tournament (World Cup/EUROs) game for Germany, making him the second European player to reach that figure, after Cristiano Ronaldo (52).

38

Nico Schlotterbeck's goal in the 38th minute was Germany's 38th headed goal at the World Cup (since 1966), That is 17 more than the next closest country (England - 21).

Netherlands 2 - 2 Japan

3

Japan have not lost any of their last three games against European oppositions at the FIFA World Cup (1-2-0, W-D-L all vs UEFA teams), the country's longest run since four games in June 2002 as a host team.

ANP via Getty Images

89'

Daichi Kamada's eqaliser in the 89th minute was the latest goal in Japan's World Cup history. Kamada's goal was the latest result-changing goal conceded by Netherlands in regulation time at the World Cup since Luis Hernández late equalizer (90'+4) in the 1998 Group Stage for Mexico.

2

This was the first time Netherlands failed to win a World Cup game after having taken the lead twice.

1

Virgil van Dijk scored his first career goal for the Netherlands in a major tournament (World Cup/EURO). At 34 years, 341 days he became the Netherlands' second-oldest ever FIFA World Cup scorer, after Giovanni van Bronckhorst against Uruguay in 2010 (35y, 151d).

2

Ryan Gravenberch became the seconnd Netherlands player (since 1966) with multiple assists in his World Cup debut (Daley Blind also with 2 assists in 2014 vs Spain).

1

The Netherlands started a World Cup match without a player from the Dutch Eredivisie for the first time ever, while opponents Japan fielded two players from the Dutch league in their starting XI (Watanabe and Ueda).

Ivory Coast 1 - 0 Ecuador

90

Amad Diallo's 90th minute strike was the latest goal by Ivory Coast in FIFA World Cup history. At 23 years, 338 days, he also became the youngest scorer for Ivory Coast in FIFA World Cup history. This was also the latest game-winning goal by a substitute in a 1-0 World Cup match since Francesco Totti's 94th-minute penalty for Italy against Australia in June 2006

1

Ivory Coast earned their first victory over South American opponents at the World Cup (lost previous three games).

Ivory Coast players celebrate after scoring a goal against Ecuador at the World Cup. Getty Images

1

This was the Ivory Coast's first win in a World Cup opening match since 2014 vs Japan (2-1-1, W-D-L in WC openers) -

4

There were 4 combined shots that hit the post in this match, tying the second-most in a FIFA World Cup match since 1966.

4

Ecuador is the fourth team to hit the woodwork three times and lose in a FIFA WC match (since 1966), after USA vs Iran (1998), Brazil vs Argentina (1990) and Italy vs Brazil (1978).

19

Ecuador saw their 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

3

CAF teams are unbeaten in last their last three FIFA World Cup games against CONMEBOL, the longest run in tournament history. (Ivory Coast 1-0 Ecuador, Morocco 1-1 Brazil, Cameroon 1-0 Brazil in 2022)

Sweden 5 - 1 Tunisia

Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak Hector Vivas - FIFA

5

Sweden scored five goals, the country's most in a FIFA World Cup game since 1938 (scored 8 in the Quarterfinals vs Cuba).

3

Sweden scored three goals from outside the penalty area, tying the most in a FIFA World Cup since 1966 (excluding own goals).

3

Sweden are on a three-game winning run in competitive matches in 2026 after going winless in 6 non-friendly games in 2025 (0-2-4, W-D-L).

1

Alexander Isak scored his first career goal in a major tournament for Sweden (5th match in EURO/World Cup).

22

Viktor Gyökeres has 22 goals contributions in 15 appearances for Sweden since the beginning of 2024 (6 goals, 1 assist in last 4 games)