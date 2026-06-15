Uruguay lands in Miami after flight delayed by paperwork issue

Open Extended Reactions

The Uruguay national team's flight from Mexico to the United States ahead of their World Cup debut was delayed on Sunday due to missing documentation required for the FIFA-provided charter flight.

The team was set to fly into Miami, Florida, from their base camp in Playa del Carmen.

"Due to problems beyond the control of the AUF, the departure from Mexico has been delayed. The squad is resting at the hotel. The new departure time set by FIFA is 4.15pm," the Uruguayan Federation said in a statement.

FIFA later explained the delay, insisting the airline was responsible for the situation.

"Due to an airline permitting error in Mexico, the Uruguay national team's departure from Cancun to Miami was delayed," FIFA said in a statement.

"The airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused. FIFA remained in close contact with the Uruguay national team throughout their delay and worked alongside airport and operational partners to help expedite the process and minimise disruption to the team's travel arrangements."

Uruguay has since landed in Miami and held the delayed press conference featuring coach Marcelo Bielsa and captain José María Giménez.

Despite the schedule change, Bielsa said the flight situation will "cause no problem" for the team ahead of Monday's match against Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Added Gimenez: "We had some complications. It was a difficulty, but we actually took advantage of it because we were able to rest at the hotel."

Uruguay shares Group H of the World Cup with Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde and Spain.