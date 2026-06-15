PSG? Liverpool? Diomande will only decide his transfer future after the World Cup - Faé

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Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Faé insists that Yan Diomande is entirely focused on the ongoing World Cup campaign, and will not be entertaining interest from would-be suitors until after the tournament, amidst ongoing reports linking him with a move to Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain.

The RB Leipzig wonderkid impressed in the Ivory Coast's opener on Sunday, catching the eye with his dribbling, technique and footwork as the West Africans held off Ecuador before winning it in the 90th minute through Amad Diallo.

The 19-year-old's performance will only intensify the transfer speculation regarding his future, with Diomande entertaining talk of being interested by a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain or Liverpool in the build-up to the tournament.

"When we were in France, during the preparation, journalists told me he was about to sign with PSG," Faé began, speaking after the victory over Ecuador.

"Here, they tell me he's about to sign with Liverpool!

"I don't know, but for now, he will focus on the World Cup, and then afterwards, he can think about the rest of his career."

Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Diomande caused constant problems for his opposite number - Arsenal fullback Piero Hincapié - despite the Ivorians being under the cosh for much of the contest, creating a match-high five goalscoring opportunities for his teammates.

No Ivorian player touched the ball more than Diomande during an influential display, with the winger also completing four dribbles - bettered only by Amad - across the fixture.

"Yan - what can I say? I can't put it into words," Faé continued.

"He's very talented, but beyond the talent, he's very young and he'll improve.

"He's a kid who works hard, has a real team spirit, laughs with everyone, and he listens, listens to the technical staff whenever he's given advice, and tries to do his best, as he's told.

"It's easy to work with someone like Yan, he's so talented and has what is needed, plus he can give you the victory and was a real challenge for Hincapié, a Champions League finalist."

Diomande was one of several young players in the squad playing the first World Cup match of their career, with no one in the squad having been present in 2014 when Ivory Coast were last present at the tournament.

Ivory Coast players celebrate after scoring a goal against Ecuador at the World Cup. Getty Images

While the Ivorians found themselves outclassed by Ecuador during an occasionally nervy first half, they rode their luck and improved in the second half before winning it late through Amad.

"It's the first World Cup for all 26 players, a first outing for them, so it was difficult, there was some doubt, there was some fear," he conceded.

"In the second half, we took more risks, were more concentrated, made fewer individual mistakes.

"Plus, we have great attacking players, like Yan, like Amad, and they were able to get more on the ball, push Ecuador back.

"We respected Ecuador very much in the first half, but over time we grew more confident, and then we managed to hurt them."

Ivory Coast continue their Group E campaign against Germany, who vanquished Curaçao 7-1 in their tournament opener, in Toronto on Saturday. Their final group game comes against Curaçao in Philadelphia on June 25.