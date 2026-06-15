Ghana vs Panama at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

Open Extended Reactions

They might not be the favourites for the top two in Group L but both Ghana and Panama, who face each other on Wednesday in Toronto, will be keen to progress from their group.

A win for either Ghana or Panama will boost their chances of making it to the next round from a group consisting of England and Croatia.

Panama are ranked 34th in the world, which is much higher than Ghana's 73. However, Ghana have a certain in-form player called Antoine Semenyo in their team.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 17

UK BST: 12 a.m., Thursday, June 18

India IST: 4:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18

Australia AEST: 9 a.m., Thursday, June 18

Venue: Toronto Stadium, Toronto

Referee: Glenn Nyberg

Team News

Ghana

Thomas Partey is not available for this match.

Predicted XI:

GK: Lawrence Ati-Zigi

LB: Gideon Mensah; CB: Jerome Opoku; CB: Kojo Peprah Oppong; RB: Marvin Senaya

CM: Elisha Owusu; CM: Caleb Yirenkyi

LW: Antoine Semenyo; CAM: Augustine Boakye; RW: Ernest Nuamah

ST: Jordan Ayew

Panama

Predicted XI:

GK: Orlando Mosquera

LWB: Éric Davis; CB: Andrés Andrade; CB: José Córdoba; CB: Jiovany Ramos; RWB: Amir Murillo

CM: Aníbal Godoy; CM Adalberto Carrasquilla

LW: Ismael Díaz; CF: José Fajardo; RW: José Luis Rodríguez

Talking Points

Semenyo main man for Ghana

Antoine Semenyo. Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Antoine Semenyo was one of the most in-form forwards last season. He scored 17 goals for both Bournemouth and Manchester City in the Premier League last season and helped the latter to win two domestic trophies. There's no question about Ghana's main player and they will depend on him to take them into the next round.

Strangely, Semenyo's numbers with the national team haven't been impressive. The 26-year-old has played 34 games since 2022 but scored just three goals so far. Ghana's main goal scorer has been Jordan Ayew, who scored 14 times during the qualification campaign. However, he struggled to score consistently for his club Leicester City last season. Although Ayew will be a threat inside the box, manager Carlos Queiroz will ask a lot from Semenyo -- from his relentless energy to his finishing skills.

Panama's physicality will be crucial

Panama are a better team than they were when they made their World Cup debut in 2018. The squad has been together for some time with right back Michael Amir Murillo, who plays for Besiktas, being their main man. They will also bank on the creativity of Adalberto Carrasquilla and there's veteran Aníbal Godoy, the captain of the team who will make his presence known in the midfield.

Under Denmark's Thomas Christiansen, Panama have developed into a side with a strong physicality and a robust defensive structure. They keep it tight in the middle and defend in numbers, although they conceded six goals against Brazil in a recent friendly. They came back well in the next one, producing a better performance against Bosnia-Herzegovina in a 1-1 draw.

If they stick to their strengths -- compact defensively and use the pace on the wings, they can cause problems for Ghana. In 2018, they lost all three matches to go out in the group stages. This time, they are better prepared and will be keen not to lose all their games.