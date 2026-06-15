World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as Japan snatch draw - June 15

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It's day five at the World Cup, and after Japan snatched a draw against the Netherlands, you can follow all the latest updates across the day right here, with ESPN.

The goals really began to flow on Sunday night, with the Premier League's Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyökeres and Yasin Ayari all getting involved as Sweden routed Tunisia 5-1.

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Germany's game against Curaçao proved even more of a mismatch, as goals from Felix Nmecha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, Deniz Undav and a brace from Kai Havertz saw Julian Nagelsmann's side beat the Caribbean nation 7-1.

The Ivory Coast took a big step towards ending their World Cup curse as they ended up winning a game that looked destined to be a 0-0 draw right up until the final minute of normal time.

Excellent work from Wilfried Singo down the right culminated in him laying the ball across goal, where Manchester United's Amad Diallo was on hand to slot the ball home and give the African side the victory over Ecuador.

We could see another mismatch in the first of tonight's games as Spain take on Cape Verde, although there was good news for Bubista's side as Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente suggested that Lamine Yamal is set to start on the bench despite being in "perfect condition."

Monday night's headline tie is Belgium against Egypt, with former Liverpool man Mohamed Salah aiming to make his mark on the World Cup following a disappointing final season at Anfield.

Later, Saudi Arabia take on Uruguay and Iran face New Zealand.

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