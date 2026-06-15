Harry Kane a 'master of the game' - Croatia World Cup defender Duje Caleta-Car

Kane: It's business time for England at the World Cup (0:32)

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Croatia are ready to face "master of the game" Harry Kane in Wednesday's World Cup opener against England, according to defender Duje Caleta-Car.

All eyes will be on the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium as Thomas Tuchel's men finally kick-off Group L against the side that broke the nation's heart in the 2018 semi-finals.

England went on to beat Croatia at the beginning of their run to the European Championship final three years later, when sharpshooter Kane left a lasting impression on Zlatko Dalic's side.

Harry Kane has been praised by Croatia defender Duje Caleta-Car. Getty

"Kane impressed me in our match against England at the European Championship, even though he didn't score," defender Caleta-Car said.

"His movement and positioning -- you can clearly see he's a master of the game and knows exactly what he's doing."

England won that Wembley encounter 1-0 against Croatia, who finished third at the following year's World Cup and are expecting a tough afternoon in their Texas curtain raiser.

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Former Southampton defender Caleta-Car said: "The most important thing is that we translate everything we've worked on during our preparations onto the pitch and try to execute all of the coach's ideas.

"The team is ready, and we're facing a difficult match.

"We must not give them too much space because they have quality individuals who can decide a game with a single move. But we're ready and looking forward to the first match."