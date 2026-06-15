Transfer rumors, news: Roma to move for ex-Man United striker Greenwood?

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Marseille striker Mason Greenwood could be set to move to AS Roma, while Real Madrid and Arsenal expect Manchester United to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Marseille striker Mason Greenwood has been in good goal-scoring form. Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP via Getty Images

- AS Roma are set to make a move to sign Marseille striker Mason Greenwood, says Corriere dello Sport. Greenwood, 24, has reinvented his career in France after his issues while a Manchester United player in 2022, and had 26 goals from 45 games last season. Roma are looking for a new striker and are ready to offer €40 million up front to land Greenwood, while they will also look to include a clause that would give Marseille a percentage of his next transfer to sweeten the deal.

- Real Madrid and Arsenal expect Manchester United to sign West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, so are turning to other targets, according to The Sun. West Ham want a fee of £80 million from clubs looking to land Fernandes, but United are hoping to negotiate following the Hammers' relegation from the Premier League. The 21-year-old Portugal international has become a key target -- alongside the £35 million arrival of Éderson from Atalanta -- with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson likely to move to Manchester City.

- Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, as reported by Nicolo Schira. Newcastle want a fee of £100 million to let the 26-year-old leave, after a season in which he impressed despite Newcastle finishing 12th in the Premier League and Italy failing to qualify for the World Cup. Tonali has also been linked with Manchester United and AC Milan, though United are reported to have pulled back on their interest.

- Barcelona are considering switching to AFC Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi as a possible alternative to Atletico Madrid's Julián Álvarez, as reported by Sport. While Alvarez is still the Blaugrana's priority, they won't pay over €100 million to sign a new striker and that's what Bournemouth want for the 19-year-old Kroupi. The inclusion of a Barca player could make it a cheaper deal, though the club are wary of spending such a large amount on a young player, while he has also been the subject of interest from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

- The final package for Bayern Munich to sign Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown will be worth €55 million, as reported by Florian Plettenberg. Even so, details are still being discussed about the structure of the deal, including the balance between the fixed fee and add-ons, but all of the documents and processes have been prepared for a swift medical. The 22-year-old scored his first international goal in Germany's 7-1 win against Curacao on Sunday.

DONE DEALS

- Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of Chelsea and Spain defender Marc Cucurella on a contact until 2032. Madrid have not revealed the cost of the transfer, but sources told ESPN on Sunday the deal is worth an initial €55 million ($69.3m) with another €5m ($5.8m) potentially due in add-ons. Read

ESPN SOURCES

- Ruben Amorim has emerged as the leading contender to take over at AC Milan. Milan are looking for a new coach after the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, who was fired last month after finishing fifth in Serie A and missing out on qualifying for the Champions League. And Amorim, 41, left Manchester United in January after a difficult 14-month spell at Old Trafford, having previously impressed at Sporting CP. Read

play 1:34 Moreno: Signing Cucurella would make sense for Real Madrid

OTHER RUMORS

- Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi has seen interest from Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, but Liverpool sent scouts to MetLife Stadium to watch the 18-year-old during Morocco's draw against Brazil. (Footmercato)

- Manchester City are confident that Josko Gvardiol will sign a new contract, despite the defender having been the subject of interest from Real Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing Lewis Hall but Newcastle United don't want to let the England left back leave. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester City have turned their attention to Everton center back Jarrad Branthwaite as they look to replace John Stones. (Football Insider)

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- Real Madrid will retain their clause to re-sign Victor Munoz in a three-club deal that sees the winger join Newcastle United from Osasuna. (AS)

- Lazio's Mario Gila is Napoli's priority for their center back position, with the 25-year-old having already announced his willingness to accept their offer. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Fiorentina are demanding a fee of €30 million for the transfer of midfielder Cher Ndour, amid interest from Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali plans to reopen contract talks with Dusan Vlahovic to avoid losing the striker as a free agent this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes is keen to move to Aston Villa ahead of the new season. (Football Insider)

- Internazionale are looking at Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel as they aim to bring in someone to challenge Josep Martinez. (Tuttosport)

- Fabian Reese's transfer from Hertha BSC to Wolfsburg is nearing completion and is worth around €12 million. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- PSV Eindhoven wanted to trigger their €8 million clause to sign Roma left back Anass Salah-Eddine permanently after his loan expired, but were unable to agree a deal with the player so he will return to Italy to assess his options. (Fabrizio Romano)