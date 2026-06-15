Uzbekistan vs Colombia at FIFA World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch, kick-off time, live stream, referee, predicted line-ups

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It was a shock when Colombia didn't make it to the 2022 World Cup, but they're back on the big stage now and it's likely a last dance for several of the veterans on the team. Desperate to make up for lost time, Colombia will be keen to start strong, but in their way stands a hardy outfit.

Uzbekistan qualified behind Iran in the Asian qualifiers and then made the surprising decision to sack the coach who had led them to qualification (Timur Kapadze) and replace him with former Ballon d'Or winner and World Cup winning captain, Fabio Cannavaro. It was a decision that felt harsh at the time, and now it is up to Cannavaro to show the right call was made.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC One in the UK, Fox in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Wednesday, June 17, 9 p.m.

UK BST: Thursday, June 18, 3 a.m.

India IST: Thursday, June 18, 7.30 am

Australia AEST: Thursday, June 18, 12 pm

Venue: Azteca Stadium, Mexico City

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Uzbekistan

Abduvohid Nematov

Abdukodir Khusanov | Jakhongir Urozov | Rustamjon Ashurmatov

Farrukh Sayfiev | Otabek Shukurov | Akmal Mozgovoy | Sherzod Nasrulloev

Oston Urunov | Abbosbek Fayzullayev

Eldor Shomurodov

Colombia

Camilo Vargas

Daniel Muñoz | Davinson Sánchez | Jhon Lucumí | Johan Mojica

Gustavo Puerta | Jefferson Lerma

James Rodríguez | Jhon Arias | Luis Díaz

Luis Suárez

Talking Points

James Rodríguez has continued to excel for Colombia despite a nomadic existence at club level in recent years. LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Can James Rodríguez rekindle the magic of 2014?

Colombia have one of the most attack minded sides in the competition, and in Luis Suárez of Sporting CP and Luis Diaz of Bayern Munich, two of the most in form attackers in European football. With Jhon Arias in good form for the national team, they've got plenty of goals in the side: but at the end of the day, everything funnels down to the man who's held Colombian football together since bursting onto the global stage in the 2014 World Cup - James Rodriguez.

The 34-year-old has had injuries beset his career, but the magic remains in his boots; and if he can rekindle it on the biggest stage, this Colombia attack will take some stopping. With the incessant running of Diaz and Arias, and the poaching instincts of Suarez up top, Rodriguez could have a field day as playmaker at this tournament. For that, he needs to start strong -- and against a defensive minded Uzbekistan, his ability to pick a lock will be critical for Nestor Lorenzo and his men.

Fabio Cannavaro looks to build a side in his image

As great a playing career as he's had, Cannavaro's fledgling manager career has been middling. It was a surprise when he took over from the well-liked Kapadze at the helm of the Uzbek national team -- but since taking charge, he's managed six games and overseen five wins (including wins over Egypt, Iran and Venezuela, with the one loss come to Uruguay).

He's not upset the Kapadze apple cart after taking over, tweaking it to include more youth but largely sticking to the 3-4-2-1 system that heavily depends on their strong backline holding firm and big Eldor Shomurodov doing his thing up top. Pumping it up to the centre-forward and then playing off him is a central tenet to the Uzbek strategy -- he led the team in assists (5) and goals (5) in qualifiying and he'll need to come to the party if Uzbekistan are to pull off any upsets on World Cup debut.