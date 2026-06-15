Eberechi Eze would take a penalty for England at World Cup - but won't change run-up

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Eberechi Eze said he would take a penalty for England in the World Cup despite his Champions League final heartbreak and stood by his stuttering technique.

Eze, who is part of Thomas Tuchel's 26-man squad gunning for glory in North America this summer, missed during a penalty shootout as Arsenal were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.

However, the 27-year-old would not shy away if his country needed him in the vital moment over the next few weeks.

Asked if he would step forward during a shootout, he replied: "If called upon, for sure. Why wouldn't I take it?

Eberechi Eze has vowed to take a penalty for England. Getty

"Football is full of everything and you have to try to accept everything as it is, to enjoy it as much as you can.

"Playing in a Champions League final is where I want to be, it's what I want to do.

"We'll go for it again next season and if there is a penalty to take then I'll be there again."

Eze says he was inundated with supportive messages in the wake of his Budapest nightmare and has spoken to Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, who both missed for England during the penalty shootout in the Euro 2020 final.

"All the big players have missed big penalties, have experienced these type of moments," he said.

"I've had messages from everyone to speak on those moments. For me it's not something I wish never happened.

"I'm grateful it happened. I'm going to grow from it, learn from it and move forward.

"Honestly before even speaking to them, you can see the way big players carry themselves.

"You step up, you do what you need to do. If you miss, you miss. If you score, you score. It's having the mentality to keep going. That's part of the journey."

Eze attracted criticism for his stuttering technique, but stands by his style.

Asked whether he would consider a change, he replied: "No, I think I have taken penalties for a long time and it's part of the journey.

"You have to continue to improve, find new ways to improve. I'm not going to stress too much about it because I know I'm in this position for a reason and all the training behind it."

Despite the Champions League hurt, Eze was part of the Arsenal team that won the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

A large chunk of Tuchel's squad enjoyed success with their clubs during the season and Eze thinks that will be beneficial as England try and claim glory after 60 years of hurt.

"I think it's important for a player's confidence to have that under your belt, to experience winning, achieving what you set out to achieve," he added.

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"It gives you a different level of confidence and a lot of players experiencing that is only going to help us here.

"Every year you're one more year experienced and got different things under your belt that are important for the next stage.

"Winning gives you belief, a trust in yourself that you can go all the way. We'll all be using that for sure."