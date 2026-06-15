Cristiano Ronaldo 'not Photoshop, incredible he's like that at 41' - Vitinha

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Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his impressive physique at 41 years of age on a beach in Miami on Saturday -- proof of his dedication to fitness, according to teammates.

Ronaldo and several other Portugal players, including Vitinha, were seen soaking up the sun in Palm Beach, Florida.

Asked about Ronaldo's physique, Vitinha said: "I can promise you, guarantee you it's not Photoshop; it's like that. It's incredible that he is like that at 41. I'm 26 and I'm not like that.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been labelled 'incredible' by Vitinha. Getty

"It's just another indication of how dedicated he is and how important it is for him to be in good shape."

Ronaldo, who continues to break records, has often spoken about the discipline needed to become a great player and maintain the elite level.

He responded to reporters who asked about his fitness before the World Cup: "Physically? I'm fine -- have you not seen my matches?

"It has been good but tiring because we've worked hard," he said.

"We've had the upper hand in our matches, but what matters most is when the ball starts rolling on the 17th, in the first game, and then when the pressure really starts to mount -- that's when we'll see the true champions."

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Ronaldo will join Argentina captain Lionel Messi as the only male players to appear in a sixth edition of football's biggest event.

Portugal begin their World Cup campaign against DR Congo on Wednesday in Houston. They also face Uzbekistan on June 23 and Colombia on June 28.