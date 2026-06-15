Barcelona deadline to sign Marcus Rashford for €30m set to expire

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Barcelona's option to sign Marcus Rashford for €30 million (£35m) is set to expire on Monday without the Spanish champions activating the clause to make the Manchester United forward's move permanent.

Rashford, 28, joined Barça on loan from United last year in an agreement which included an option for Barça to sign the England international this summer.

However, Barça had to inform the Premier League side by June 15 if they planned to execute the €30m clause, which is payable in three instalments of €10m, as revealed by ESPN in April.

Marcus Rashford spent last season on-loan at Barcelona. Getty

A source told ESPN last week that the Catalan club were unlikely to do so, although they added that coach Hansi Flick, key in Rashford's arrival last year, would have the final say.

Another source said that Barça had not been in contact with United to notify them of their intentions either way.

Sources have told ESPN that Barça have not ruled out returning for Rashford this summer, although the terms would have to be much more favourable.

They would be open to signing him for a lower fee, provided he's also willing to negotiating his salary, while a second loan spell would also be considered.

United, though, sources have told ESPN, are currently unwilling to budge from the €30m valuation.

It is therefore set to be a long summer for Rashford, who is currently at the World Cup with England.

United boss Michael Carrick has not ruled out reincorporating him at Old Trafford, even if is unlikely, while there is also likely to be plenty of interest from other clubs in England, Europe and beyond.

Rashford did well during his season with Barça, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists as Flick's side won LaLiga and the Spanish Supercopa.

However, he was not always a regular, often starting from the bench with Raphinha preferred on the left wing, and he ended the campaign on the right flank covering for the injured Lamine Yamal.

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The signing of Anthony Gordon, another left winger, has reduced Barça's need to sign Rashford, given their current priority is to sign a central striker to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski.

Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez is the No.1 target, although they face competition for the Argentina international from Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.