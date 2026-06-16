Ruben Amorim appointed AC Milan boss after leaving Man United

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Ruben Amorim has been appointed head coach at AC Milan, having been sacked by Manchester United in January.

The Portuguese coach will now make the move to Serie A in Italy with Milan, who finished fifth last season.

"There are ambitions that stay with you throughout your career, and coaching AC Milan has always been one of mine," Amorim said.

"I know exactly what this Club means: history, prestige and an extraordinary fanbase around the world. It is a challenge I embrace with pride and enthusiasm, fully aware of what these colors represent. I can't wait to get started and to experience every day the passion that drives AC Milan."

Ruben Amorim has joined AC Milan. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

His managerial career began in his homeland with Casa Pia, Braga and Sporting CP before he took over at Old Trafford.

But his 14-month spell in Manchester ended midway through last season, when Michael Carrick took over as interim boss before earning the job permanently.

Milan play United on August 15 in a pre-season friendly in Poland.

More to follow...