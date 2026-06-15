Rod Stewart pictured at Scotland World Cup win shortly after cancelling concert due to illness

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Sir Rod Stewart was seen celebrating Scotland's World Cup win over Haiti at Gillette Stadium in Boston on Saturday night shortly after cancelling a concert due to illness.

The British singer was due to perform at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California, on Friday night, but pulled out at the last moment due to laryngitis.

"Rod Stewart very regretfully has had to cancel his show tonight in Chula Vista, California," a statement posted to the venue's social media said.

"He traveled to the venue and made every effort to perform, but on the advice of his doctors, and following a diagnosis of an acute upper respiratory infection that has resulted in laryngitis, he is unable to take the stage this evening."

Rod Stewart was pictured celebrating in the stands. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours after the cancelled gig, Stewart posted a video of himself and two of his sons on an aeroplane, with the caption: "Me and the boys off to Boston to see our Scotland in the World Cup! No Scotland no party."

In the video, the 81-year-old said: "We want [Scotland] to get through to the next round and I'll die a happy man, that'll be great. So, come on Scotland!"

The trio then sang a rendition of "No Scotland, no party."

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At the match, in which Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 thanks to a deflected strike from John McGinn, Stewart was pictured celebrating in the stands.

Stewart was born in London to a Scottish father and is also a committed Celtic supporter.

Fellow Scotland fans Gerard Butler, Richard Gadd and First Minister John Swinney were all also in Boston for the match, which was the nation's first victory at a World Cup for 36 years.