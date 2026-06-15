Man United feature in new Amazon 'All or Nothing' documentary

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Manchester United's 2026-27 campaign will be the subject of a new fly-on-the-wall documentary series for Amazon Prime, it has been announced.

Cameras will follow Michael Carrick's team throughout the season for the latest instalment of the 'All or Nothing' programme to be produced for the global streaming platform.

Producers promise the series, which will be released next summer, will give viewers "unprecedented access" to the club, "taking them inside the Old Trafford dressing room, the inner sanctum of United's all-new Carrington Training Complex and much more."

Other Premier League clubs to have featured in the series in previous years include Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

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United chief communications officer Toby Craig said: "Now is the right time to open our doors, so that for the first time our fans around the world can see behind the scenes of a club which means so much to so many people.

"This documentary will showcase Manchester United's unique people, ambition and culture; from the iconic atmosphere at Old Trafford to the work that goes on behind the scenes every day at Carrington. We will share some of the stories of this historic club both with our fans and new audiences around the world as we compete at the highest level, both domestically and in the Champions League."

"Manchester United is more than a football club: it is a global phenomenon. All or Nothing: Manchester United was a story we had to tell." said Tara Erer, Head of UK Film and Unscripted Television and Northern European Originals.

"From Old Trafford to every corner of the world, there is no club that commands this level of passion, history and obsession. That is exactly the kind of story we want to tell, and we couldn't be more excited to bring it to customers everywhere."

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