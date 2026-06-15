Jordan Pickford: Thomas Tuchel will 'step it up' with England team talks at World Cup

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England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford expects Thomas Tuchel to "step it up" when delivering his World Cup team talks this summer.

The German is renowned for his passion and fans got a glimpse of a rousing speech he gave the players when he first addressed them in March 2025, likening winning the World Cup to climbing Mount Everest.

Pickford, preparing for his fifth major tournament as England's first-choice goalkeeper, believes Tuchel will raise the intensity even further as he attempts to inspire his players towards North American glory.

Jordan Pickford has backed Thomas Tuchel's team talks at the World Cup. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

"I think the manager, the passion he'll bring out, the team talks, I think he'll step it up," the Everton keeper told talkSPORT.

"They're very good, they're quality, to be fair.

"He's brilliant. It's typical where, when we're training, you work hard, when you're in meetings, you listen, you focus, and the manager drives the meetings, and that kind of pushes into the training, or into the game. I've got to say, he's top drawer."

The Football Association is hoping Tuchel is the man to help England get over the line in a major tournament, having lost the last two European Championship finals under Sir Gareth Southgate.

Part of his plan is to create a "brotherhood" among the squad, with Jude Bellingham suggesting in an in-house interview that the togetherness was not there in Euro 2024, despite a run to the final.

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Pickford said it is never "smooth sailing" at a tournament, but insisted there was a "togetherness".

"I've always said we've got a good togetherness," he said. "Ever since 2018, you live on a journey, you go on a journey with everybody and you've got to smile, you've got to be happy.

"I've always said in tournaments, it's not smooth sailing, it's always going to be a roller coaster.

"People will have down days, you might be sick of each other for the odd day, that's part and parcel of it.

"But this camp, the manager, once that brotherhood is together, that's what I mentioned earlier, he'll keep pushing that and I think it's down to the players to keep driving that.

"On a personal experience, I love every minute when I'm away. Having a crowd of lads, having a bit of fun, even if I'm getting battered myself, I'll take it on the chin.

"But that's what it's about, it's about just enjoying the experiences and that's what I enjoy being an England player."

Harry Maguire is wishing for World Cup success for his friends in the England squad despite missing out on the opportunity to join them at the finals.

The 33-year-old Manchester United defender, a stalwart of Sir Gareth Southgate's side which came so close to ending the nation's wait for success on the international stage, was left out of Thomas Tuchel's party for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico and will instead be a guest on The Rest Is Football podcast.

Asked by host Gary Lineker if he had spoken to anyone within the England camp in recent weeks on Monday's episode, Maguire said: "Yeah, I've spoken to a few of them. The camp is going really well, and they've had two wins in the friendlies as well, so it seems like a positive camp.

"Listen, I wish them all the best. I want them to do well, all my friends. Obviously I'd love to have been out there and maybe not chatting to you on this podcast. But no, this is obviously the second best thing for me."