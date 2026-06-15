Who is the referee for England vs. Croatia, and why did Thomas Tuchel previously call him 'Grade E?'

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The referee set to officiate England's World Cup opener against Croatia, Clement Turpin, was once referred to by head coach Thomas Tuchel as a "Grade E" official.

So who is Turpin and why did Tuchel give him a "one out of 10" rating?

The French official sent the German off during Bayern Munich's quarterfinal second leg against Manchester City in 2023, after he was shown two yellow cards.

Thomas Tuchel was sent off by Clement Turpin in the 2023 Champions League quarterfinal Getty

"Two things couldn't keep up with the level -- the pitch wasn't in good condition and also the referee, unfortunately, was Grade E," Tuchel said.

"I'd give him a one out of 10. He was absolutely terrible. It's unbelievable at this level.

"He was whistling for everything and anything. Everything was against us."

Turpin showed last defender Dayot Upamecano a red card for bringing down Erling Haaland, who was offside. After making the incorrect decision, Turpin rescinded the red card after the linesman flagged the offside and booked Tuchel for his ironic applause.

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The then-Bayern coach received a second yellow card for protesting another decision, and was sent to the stands.

Tuchel may disagree, but Turpin is widely respected in Europe and a highly-rated official with a wealth of experience.

Some of his most notable games include the 2021 Europa League and the 2022 Champions League final, as well as England's goaless draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024.

Tuchel will have to brush his criticism aside when The Three Lions face Croatia on Wednesday in Group L.