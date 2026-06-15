Spain vs. Cape Verde LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as title favourites take on tournament debutants, Yamal on bench

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A huge tournament favourite in Spain get their 2026 World Cup campaign underway against debutants Cape Verde, and you can follow the action live with ESPN.

The reigning European champions will be hoping to hit the ground running in Atlanta, Georgia -- facing a side that finished top of their CAF qualifying group.

- Mikel Merino keen for Spain to avoid World Cup debut slip-up

- The joy and wonder of Cape Verde's unlikely World Cup journey

The Spanish won this tournament for the first time in their history in 2010, and will be hoping to add to their Euro 2024 glory with a triumph in North America.

All eyes will be on Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal -- who is said to be in "perfect condition" by manager Luis de la Fuente, but will likely start this one from the bench.

Cape Verde are under the stewardship of Bubista, who mastermind their qualification to the tournament by coming through the African qualifiers with seven wins, two draws and a sole defeat -- avoiding the inter-confederation playoffs.

While fellow debutants Curaçao fell 7-1 to Germany on Sunday, Bubista insisted that side will play "without fear" against La Roja, who are joined in Group H by Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.