England fans discover cost of beer, water, snacks at World Cup opener

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England kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign against Croatia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but supporters already have an idea of how much a matchday beer could set them back.

Sunday's Group F opener between the Netherlands and Japan revealed concession prices inside the same stadium that will host England's tournament opener on Wednesday.

- American beer, $15.95

- Craft/import beer, $16.95

- Water, $8.25

- Chips, $7

- Dallas nachos $16

- 20 chicken nuggets, $23

- Cheeseburger, $18.75

Among the eye-catching figures was a 16oz "American beer" priced at $15.95 (£11.87), while a "craft or imported" beer costs $16.95 (£12.62).

A 16oz US pint is significantly smaller than a UK (imperial) pint, holding 20oz -- this means a UK pint is about 20% more.

Would you pay that price for a pint? Simon M Bruty/Getty Images

Beer prices at World Cups have increased significantly across the past five tournaments.

From 2006 to 2018, the approximate price of a pint cost from £1.34 ($1) to £6.72 ($5). Since the, the prices skyrocketed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where fans paid between £10.42 ($14) and £12.28 ($16.50) for a pint.

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With thousands of England fans expected to make the trip to Texas, the pretty penny of a pint could become almost as much of a talking point as the game itself.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.