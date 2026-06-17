England fans discover cost of beer, water, snacks at World Cup opener

England kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign against Croatia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but supporters already have an idea of how much a matchday beer could set them back.
Sunday's Group F opener between the Netherlands and Japan revealed concession prices inside the same stadium that will host England's tournament opener on Wednesday.
- American beer, $15.95
- Craft/import beer, $16.95
- Water, $8.25
- Chips, $7
- Dallas nachos $16
- 20 chicken nuggets, $23
- Cheeseburger, $18.75
Among the eye-catching figures was a 16oz "American beer" priced at $15.95 (£11.87), while a "craft or imported" beer costs $16.95 (£12.62).
A 16oz US pint is significantly smaller than a UK (imperial) pint, holding 20oz -- this means a UK pint is about 20% more.
Beer prices at World Cups have increased significantly across the past five tournaments.
From 2006 to 2018, the approximate price of a pint cost from £1.34 ($1) to £6.72 ($5). Since the, the prices skyrocketed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where fans paid between £10.42 ($14) and £12.28 ($16.50) for a pint.
- Why did Thomas Tuchel previously call referee 'Grade E?'
- Germany's big win shows pros and cons of expanded World Cup
- Scotland make 28-year WC drought worth the wait on winning return
With thousands of England fans expected to make the trip to Texas, the pretty penny of a pint could become almost as much of a talking point as the game itself.
Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.