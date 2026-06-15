Group H at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

Here are key facts about Group H.

Group H

Spain (ESP)

Nicknames(s) : La Roja (The Red One) and La Furia Roja (The Red Fury)

FIFA World Ranking : 2nd

Appearances : 17 (1934, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : 13 (1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Champions (2010) Record (W-D-L): 31-17-19

Top Scorer : David Villa, nine

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Emilio Butragueño (1986) and David Villa (2010), five

Oldest Scorer : Fernando Hierro, 34 years, 76 days (2002 vs. Paraguay)

Youngest Scorer : Gavi - 18 years, 110 days (2022 vs. Costa Rica)

Fact: Spain enter the 2026 World Cup as reigning European Champions, winning their fourth EUROs title in 2024 - the most by any country.

Cape Verde (CPV)

Nicknames(s) : Tubarões Azuis (Blue Sharks), Crioulos (Creoles)

FIFA World Ranking : 67th

Active Consecutive Appearances : Making debut at 2026 WC

Fact: Cape Verde is the second smallest nation by land area, just over 1500 square miles (4,000 square kilometers) to qualify for the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia (KSA)

Nickname : The Green Falcons

FIFA World Ranking : 61st

Appearances : Seven (1994,1998,2002,2006,2018,2022,2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Two (2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Round of 16 (1994)

Record (W-D-L) : 4-2-13

Top Scorer : Sami Al Jaber and Salem Al-Dawsari, tied at three

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Fuad Amin (1994) and Salem Al-Dawsari (2022), two

Oldest Scorer : Youssef Al Thunian - 34 years, 218 days (1998 vs. South Africa)

Youngest Scorer : Fahad Al Ghesheyan - 20 years, 336 days (1994 vs. Sweden)

Fact: After defeating Argentina in the Group Stage at the 2022 World Cup, the following day was declared a public holiday in Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay (URU)

Nicknames : La Celeste (The Sky Blue)

FIFA World Ranking : 16th

Appearances : 15 (1930, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1986, 1990, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Five (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Champion (twice, 1930 and 1950)

Record (W-D-L) : 25-13-21

Top Scorer : Oscar Miguez, eight

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Pedro Cea (1930), Oscar Miguez (1950), and Diego Forlan (2010), five

Oldest Scorer : Obdulio Varela - 36 years, 279 days (1954 vs. England)

Youngest Scorer : Daniel Fonseca - 20 years, 281 days (1990 vs. South Korea)

Fact: Uruguay is the smallest nation to win the World Cup with a population of 1.5 million in 1930. Also, the second smallest with 2.2 million in 1950. If they were to win in 2026, they would be the third smallest nation to win the World Cup.

For more World Cup content, check out the ESPN World Cup hub page for news, stats, scores and more.