Group G at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.
Here are key facts about Group G.
Group G
Belgium (BEL)
Nicknames(s): De Rode Duivels (The Red Devils)
FIFA World Ranking: 9th
Appearances: 15 (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: Four (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Best Finish: Third (2018)
Record (W-D-L): 21-10-20
Top Scorer: Marc Wilmots, Romelu Lukaku, both tied on five
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Romelu Lukaku, four (2018)
Oldest Scorer: Leo Clijsters, 33 years, 223 days (1990 vs. Uruguay)
Youngest Scorer: Divock Origi, 19 years, 65 days (2014 vs. Russia)
Fact: Belgium had their best-ever finish at a World Cup (third place) in 2018 but followed it up by being eliminated at the Group Stage in 2022. They became the first country to follow up a World Cup semifinal appearance by being eliminated in the group stage since the 2018 Germany squad.
Egypt (EGY)
Nicknames(s): The Pharaohs
FIFA World Ranking: 29th
Appearances: Four (1934, 1990, 2018, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: One (2026)
Best Finish: Round of 16 (1934)
Record (W-D-L): 0-2-5
Top Scorer: Abdel Rahman Fawzi, Mohamed Salah, both tied with two
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Abdel Rahman Fawzi (1934), Mohamed Salah (2018), both tied with two
Oldest Scorer: Magdy Abed El Ghani, 30 years, 320 days (1990 vs. Netherlands)
Youngest Scorer: Abdel Rahman Fawzi, 24 years, 289 years (1934 vs. Hungary)
Fact: Egypt will travel the least of any team in the group stage in the 2026 World Cup. A total of 238 miles.
Iran (IRN)
Nicknames(s): Team Melli (National Team)
FIFA World Ranking: 20th
Appearances: Seven (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: Four (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)
Best Finish: Group stage (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022)
Record (W-D-L): 3-4-11
Top Scorer: Mehdi Taremi, two
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Medhi Taremi, two (2022)
Oldest Scorer: Yahya Golmohammadi, 35 years, 84 days (2006 vs. Mexico)
Youngest Scorer: Mehdi Mahdaviki - 20 years, 332 days (1998 vs. United States)
Fact: At the 2022 World Cup, Iran scored three goals in the 90th minute or later in the group stage - becoming the third team to do so at a single tournament in men's World Cup history (2018 South Korea and 1998 Austria).
New Zealand (NZL)
Nicknames(s): All Whites
FIFA World Ranking: 85th
Appearances: Three (1982, 2010, 2026)
Active Consecutive Appearances: One (2026)
Best Finish: Group stage (1982, 2010)
Record (W-D-L): 0-3-3
Top Scorer: Winston Reid, Steve Wooddin, Shane Smeltz, Steve Sumner, all tied with one
Top Scorer in Single Tournament: Steve Sumner and Steve Wooddin (1982), Shane Smeltz and Winston Reid (2010), all tied with one
Oldest Scorer: Shane Smeltz, 28 years, 264 days (2010 vs. Italy)
Youngest Scorer: Winston Reid, 21 years, 347 days (2010 vs. Slovakia)
Fact: New Zealand is one of four countries to have a 100 percent win rate in their 2026 World Cup Qualifying matches.
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