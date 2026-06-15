Group G at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

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The 2026 World Cup group stage is divided into 12 groups of four teams each.

Here are key facts about Group G.

Group G

Belgium (BEL)

Nicknames(s) : De Rode Duivels (The Red Devils)

FIFA World Ranking : 9th

Appearances : 15 (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Active Consecutive Appearances : Four (2014, 2018, 2022, 2026)

Best Finish : Third (2018)

Record (W-D-L) : 21-10-20

Top Scorer : Marc Wilmots, Romelu Lukaku, both tied on five

Top Scorer in Single Tournament : Romelu Lukaku, four (2018)

Oldest Scorer : Leo Clijsters, 33 years, 223 days (1990 vs. Uruguay)

Youngest Scorer : Divock Origi, 19 years, 65 days (2014 vs. Russia)

Fact: Belgium had their best-ever finish at a World Cup (third place) in 2018 but followed it up by being eliminated at the Group Stage in 2022. They became the first country to follow up a World Cup semifinal appearance by being eliminated in the group stage since the 2018 Germany squad.