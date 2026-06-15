Belgium vs. Egypt LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Kevin De Bruyne takes on Mohamed Salah in Group E clash

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Belgium are the latest European side to get their 2026 World Cup campaign under way as they take on Egypt, and you can follow the action live with ESPN.

After failing to advance beyond the group stage in Qatar four years ago, Belgium come into this World Cup under the radar and they will hope to get off to a strong start in Seattle.

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Belgium finished third in 2018, beating England in the third-place playoff, in their best ever World Cup finish.

And they still have three of their so-called "Golden Generation" in the team today in Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois.

They now combine that with two very in form Premier League wingers, in Jérémy Doku and Leandro Trossard from Manchester City and Arsenal respectively.

Egypt, meanwhile, have never won a single World Cup match, in what is their fourth qualification.

They of course have Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City as clear threats going forward.

They return to the World Cup after missing out in Qatar in 2022 and losing all three matches in Russia eight years ago.

The two teams are in Group G of the World Cup, alongside Iran and New Zealand.