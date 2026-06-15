Spain held by 64th-ranked Cape Verde in 1st major World Cup shock

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Spain, one of the pre-tournament favourites to win the World Cup, were held to a 0-0 draw by 64th-ranked Cape Verde on Monday in the first major shock of the group stages.

Sixty-one places split Spain and the African nation -- debuting in a World Cup -- in the world rankings but the Euro 2024 champions couldn't find a way past goalkeeper Vozinha, 40.

Spain turned to Lamine Yamal off the bench in a bid to break the deadlock but even the Barcelona star couldn't impact the game.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay face off in the other Group H game later on Monday.