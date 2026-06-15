Spain tend to start slowly at World Cups, but nobody expected Cape Verde draw

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ATLANTA -- As Spain searched for their spark on their World Cup debut in Atlanta, the crowd waited for their star, Lamine Yamal.

The European champions had their moments in this 0-0 draw -- 27 shots, seven on target, an xG (expected goals) of 2.29, with chances for Ferran Torres and Marc Cucurella very influential on the left -- but overall, Spain struggled against a brave, well-organised opponent in Cape Verde, inspired by goalkeeper Vozinha (seven saves), who turned 40 just two weeks before the World Cup.

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Ultimately, La Roja were missing Yamal. He's been everywhere in Atlanta, his image filling billboards on the sides of skyscrapers, but for 70 minutes here, he wasn't on the pitch and you could tangibly feel his absence. Coach Luis de la Fuente had confirmed a day earlier that Yamal was fit, but not yet ready to start. And the consequences were here, for the world to see.

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Spain's visceral football in their last major tournament, Euro 2024, was built on the talent of flying wingers Yamal and Nico Williams. But this season, Williams has lost his form, while Yamal has been racing to recover from an injury sustained with Barcelona in April.

One of the doubts about Spain's World Cup prospects -- where they've been placed firmly among the tournament favourites for months -- has been: how do they look without Yamal, and an in-form Williams? And with neither player in their best shape, how long will that remain a concern?

Those doubts will only grow after a goalless draw with Cape Verde, the third-smallest nation by population to ever play at a World Cup, in which they generated 2.29 xG (expected goals) to Cape Verde's 0.29 and completed over 700 largely sideways passes over the 90 minutes.

"As soon as Lamine came on, he changed how [Cape Verde] were playing," de la Fuente said afterwards. "It was the amount of time we thought he could play. We're sure in the next game the team will do better."

Spain's stunning 0-0 draw shouldn't cause the European champions to panic yet, but they clearly need a big, winning response against Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Now, it's worth remembering that for all their talent over the years, Spain have often underwhelmed in their debut games at these tournaments. They lost their opening match in 2010, and went on to win the competition. They failed to win their opening games in 2014 and 2018, too, before a 7-0 debut victory against Costa Rica in 2022 that proved a false dawn. Only three times in 14 World Cup appearances prior to 2022 have they opened with victory: in 1934 against Brazil, in 2002 against Slovenia and in 2006 against Ukraine.

"There's extreme equality and difficulty at this World Cup," de la Fuente said. "[Cape Verde] were clearly inferior to us, but they did the things they had to do well.

"We have to keep growing. With the talent these players have, that's the way. We're calm. This is a long tournament, and in our heads we've still got seven games left."

It's much too early for one of the frontrunners to panic, but Germany scored seven goals in their opening game against Curaçao, Sweden scored five against Tunisia and the U.S. as co-hosts scored four against Paraguay. And Spain, for all their ability, couldn't find the net against Cape Verde.

With no proven alternatives to Williams and Yamal on the wings, a re-assesment of what Spain can do as they wait for those two to find form and fitness may be in order.

play 1:34 Burley: Cape Verde couldn't have given a better account of themselves

Before the game, Yamal had been the last Spain player onto the pitch for the warm-up -- a custom of his with Barça -- taking to the field long after his teammates, as if playing to the crowd. Without him, De la Fuente had picked midfielder Gavi on the left, and Torres on the right. The result was a team without natural attacking width, the wings occupied by full-backs Cucurella and Marcos Llorente.

Yamal isn't Spain's only star. They've got Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and Pedri in midfield, but De la Fuente pushed Pedri high up the pitch, joining Mikel Oyarzabal in a front two when out of possession. It's a position he's abandoned for Barcelona in recent seasons, dropping deep into a double pivot. In a more advanced role, he wasn't at his best.

There were dangerous moments that could have swung the game wide open in Spain's favor. Torres hit the bar in the 39th minute after good work from Cucurella, with Oyarzabal's follow-up then saved acrobatically by Vozinha. Before half-time, Cucurella created another chance for Torres, before Aymeric Laporte's header was tipped around the post.

But they were isolated moments, and the state of the game called for early changes from de la Fuente. They didn't come, as Yamal was left warming up impatiently on the touchline. De la Fuente discussed the situation with his coaching staff and medical team, assessing when to intervene.

Cape Verde fully deserved their point in Atlanta on Monday, working tirelessly behind the ball to limit Spain's threat. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

When the call belatedly went to Yamal and Mikel Merino to come on, to a huge cheer from the crowd, with under 20 minutes remaining, the second-half cooling break had already arrived. Yamal's impact was instant, looking to beat a defender with his first touch and creating a chance for Merino, before gesturing to the fans to make more noise.

It was an injection of adrenaline that the game needed. But it had come too late. Williams came on in the 87th minute, without much time to have an influence on the outcome. Instead, it was Cape Verde who came close to scoring in added time, when defender Diney Borges' downward header from a corner landed comfortably for Unai Simón to smother inside his six-yard box.

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"It means everything," Cape Verde coach Bubista said afterwards, reflecting on his team's performance. "Everyone saw our country, our team, with our organisation, our courage, and our resilience." He had called on his team to play without fear, and they had delivered.

In his post-match news conference, De la Fuente was resolute: this is a process, a journey, and Spain's at this World Cup is only just beginning.

"This team is reliable, whatever happens," he said. "It's a team with an extraordinary reliability. We haven't lost in 32 games. We'll be better in the next game, for sure. We're convinced, and that's what's got us here.

"We didn't get here for free. We're the champions of Europe."

That may be the case, but this opening draw increases the pressure significantly ahead of Spain's next game, back in Atlanta, against Saudi Arabia next Sunday. They'll be hoping that a week of training sessions in Chattanooga, Tennessee is enough to see Yamal ready to start and show what he's capable of.