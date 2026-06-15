USMNT's Christian Pulisic (calf) trains apart; Pochettino says he's 'good'

Open Extended Reactions

IRVINE, Calif. -- United States men's national team attacker Christian Pulisic trained off to the side at Monday's practice session as he attempts to recover from a calf injury he first sustained in training last week.

Pulisic engaged in individual work on a field away from the main group before heading to the gym to exercise on a stationary bike.

When asked how Pulisic was doing, U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino said, "Good," without elaborating.

Christian Pulisic trained off to the side Monday. Photo by Karl Anderson/Icon Sportswire

The status of the AC Milan attacker has been a concern after he was forced to leave Friday's 4-1 win against Paraguay at halftime.

Pulisic was electric during the opening 45 minutes, playing a part in both of the first two U.S. goals. After the match, he downplayed the severity of the injury.

"I just got a bit of a kick first half, so I'm really hoping that it's nothing," Pulisic told Fox Sports. "Taking a little bit of precaution today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine the next few days."

He added, "Just the back of my leg, my calf area. But I've had similar things before, and I'm staying positive. I don't think it's anything at all."

Prior to Monday's session, U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams expressed confidence that Pulisic would recover in time for Friday's match against Australia in Seattle.

"Christian will be ready, everyone. Let's relax," Adams said.

"I think that he picked up a knock a few days before the game, and I think he got kicked in the same spot again during the game. And when you go in at halftime, things obviously get tight within the 15, 20 minute break. But he'll be fine."