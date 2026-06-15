Emma Hayes and Ange Postecoglu praise 'disciplined' Cape Verde after World Cup draw with Spain

Burley: Cape Verde couldn't have given a better account of themselves (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou paid tribute to Cape Verde after the African side held European champions Spain to a battling goalless draw in their World Cup Group H opener in Atlanta.

Luis de la Fuente's team could find no way through their opponents' resolute rearguard and even the introduction of Lamine Yamal with 20 minutes remaining could not stop their opponents claiming an historic point.

Postecoglou told ITV: "The greatest in sport and in football lies in the intangibles and there was something inside those Cape Verde players that wasn't going to let them yield today.

Cape Verde shocked Spain by holding them to a goalless draw. Photo by Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images.

"We sat here and analysed the teams and you say, well, Spain should really win this comfortably, but we don't have what they have inside them, in their hearts.

"There's a small nation of people now who proudly say, 'I'm from Cape Verde,' and there's a recognition from everyone in the world of who they are."

Cape Verde pipped former quarterfinalists Cameroon to win their qualifying group and briefly become the smallest country ever to make the finals, before that record was beaten by Curacao two weeks later.

And USWNT boss Emma Hayes praised the organisation and resolve of the side as they held out to give themselves a fighting chance of prolonging their tournament debut past the group phase.

- Spain held by 64th-ranked Cape Verde in 1st major World Cup shock

- Group H at the 2026 World Cup: Teams, records, stats to know

"Not at any moment did they jump out of areas in the wrong moments, they stuck to their task, they were disciplined, they were aggressive, they had very good transition moments," Hayes said.

"This is a victory for immigration and for the quality of a team that have been put together from all over the world that are representing their crest. It wasn't a fortunate result, it was well earned."