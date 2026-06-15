Cape Verde's Vozinha: 'Dream has come true' after 40-year-old makes seven saves, earns draw vs Spain

Burley: Cape Verde couldn't have given a better account of themselves (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha said "the dream has come true" after he inspired his side to a point on debut at the World Cup against Spain.

The 40-year-old made seven saves in Atlanta as Cape Verde held on for a goalless draw against the European champions, who are regarded as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Vozinha, who has been first-choice goalkeeper for his country for 14 years, was visibly emotional after the full-time whistle.

"I work hard all my life for this, for this moment, for this dream," he told Fox. "A lot of generations in the past were dreaming of this, they didn't achieve it, many ex players from our national team ... And now the dream has come true.

Vozinha made seven saves as Cape Verde held Spain to a 0-0 draw. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

"All of us are happy because we work a lot to be here, but we deserve to be here. Today [it was] a great game against Spain, they're one of the best in the world."

Spain were ranked second in the world by FIFA before kickoff in Georgia -- some 61 places above Cape Verde.

And while Lamine Yamal started on the bench for Spain, Luis de la Fuente turned to the teenager off the bench, alongside Dani Olmo and Nico Williams -- but the African side held firm.

Speaking to ESPN, Deroy Duarte, who was substituted on for Cape Verde, said: "You could feel from his aura that a serious player was coming onto the field. But honestly, from the very first time he touched the ball, you immediately saw our left-back and left winger closing him down.

"We were really thinking 'no way, man -- Lamine isn't going to do anything today.'"

Deroy came on in the second half as his brother, Laros, was taken off, and recognised the magnitude of his side's achievement.

- Report: Spain held by 64th-ranked Cape Verde in 1st major World Cup shock

- As it happened: 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha the hero as debutants earn historic point

- Emma Hayes and Ange Postecoglou praise 'disciplined' Cape Verde after World Cup draw with Spain

"We saw our parents crying, we saw family members crying. You're playing against the best team in the world, after all," he added.

"And then you manage to hold them to a 0-0 draw. It's absolutely crazy."

Bubista, who has managed Cape Verde since 2020 and navigated the side through qualification, emphasised that his side could compete with the best.

"It means everything. Everyone saw our country, our team, organisation, our courage, our resilience," the 56-year-old said.

"Obviously we want to do more during this World Cup. We have to congratulate all these so-called smaller teams for the work they're doing ... People might say Spain controlled the game, but we controlled it in a different way, with our organisation."

The point for Bubista's side means they now have a strong chance of making it out of Group H, -- a win against from either of their two remaining games would likely be sufficient to progress.

They will take on Uruguay on June 21, before facing Saudi Arabia on June 27.

Information from ESPN Netherlands and Alex Kirkland contributed to this report.