Iran vs. New Zealand LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from charged clash in LA

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Iran open their already tumultuous 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign as they take on New Zealand at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. You can follow live updates from the Group G clash right here on ESPN.

Earlier in the day, Egypt held Belgium 1-1 to throw open the group and give both Iran and New Zealand added incentive ahead of kickoff. A win here for either team will take them top of the group after matchday 1.

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This hasn't been a straightforward tournament for Iran. With their nation engaged in tense conflict with host nation USA, Iran's participation at the World Cup was in doubt at one point, but fast forward a couple of months, multiple controversies, and they are all set to open their campaign in what promises to be a charged atmosphere.

Ahead of the match, coach Amir Ghalenoei emphasized that his team would be playing for all Iranians. "I would like to let you know that we are here to play football and we are here to represent the respectful people of Iran, be it the Iranians inside Iran or the Iranian diaspora," Ghalenoei said via a FIFA interpreter when asked about the prospect of protests in his official pre match news conference. "We only think about our country. We are not political people.

"The Iranian nation, we respect each and every one of the Iranians."

Veteran striker Mehdi Taremi emphasised that again, saying "Look, in every country, people have different opinions, but we are here as footballers to unite people, and we will try to bring joy to all Iranians, irrespective of where they live.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, and we respect them, but we are here to bring joy to the Iranian people. We do not get involved in politics. We are here to play football."

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be looking for an upset amid the chaos as they lean on star striker Chris Wood to come up with the goods in their first World Cup in 16 years. They exited South Africa 2010 with three draws in the group stages and will be looking for one better, against the odds, in the 2026 edition.