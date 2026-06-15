Bukayo Saka 'ready to go' for England World Cup opener amid Achilles worries

Bukayo Saka says he is 'ready to go' ahead of England opener (1:19)

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Bukayo Saka has played down concerns over his fitness and insisted he is "ready to go" on the eve of England's World Cup opener against Croatia.

The 24-year-old has been hampered by an Achilles issue since March, restricting him to just five starts during Arsenal's run-in, completing 90 minutes on just one occasion.

England boss Thomas Tuchel said last week that "we still have to take care of Bukayo" -- amid fears he was unable to start and finish a game.

Saka played just 27 minutes of England's final warm-up game against Costa Rica but speaking at England's training base in Kansas City on Monday, the winger politely rejected Tuchel's suggestion he may not be fully fit.

Bukayo Saka has said he is "ready to go" for England's tournament opener against Croatia -- having played just 27 minutes against Costa Rica. Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"I don't want to say anything that goes against the manager," Saka said. "What I would say, between Mikel [Arteta], the Arsenal medical team, Thomas [Tuchel] and the England medical team, since March they've managed me amazingly. Helped me get back on the pitch and do what I can for the team.

"I'm feeling better than I've felt in the last few months and I'm ready to go."

Asked if wasn't quite 100% yet, he repeated: "I'm ready to go."

Saka played a limited role as Arsenal ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title before losing the Champions League Final on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuchel has selected both Saka and his teammate Noni Madueke to compete for a place on England's right flank, with their Group L campaign set to get underway in Dallas on Wednesday.

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Discussing the challenges of playing when short of full fitness, Saka continued: "As players, it's the biggest gamble, especially if you're not feeling your sharpest.

"You have the choice whether you don't play or you put yourself out there knowing people are going to judge you the same.

"At the end of the day, people don't really care how you're feeling, they expect you to deliver, they expect you to perform. I'm happy to take the gamble. It paid off, I'd say. I'm going to continue doing that."