Argentina 'calm' with Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martínez and Julián Álvarez fit ahead of Algeria

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Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni ensured the squad is calm ahead of the match against Algeria on Tuesday night in Kansas City, as players return from injuries just in time to debut in the 2026 World Cup.

"Calm because it's just a game of football. We have the experience of the last World Cup, the first game is not fundamental. It's important, but it doesn't end with the first game," Scaloni said on Monday.

"We are good, we are calm. We are facing a good team with good players. But we are calm, we are arriving at a good moment."

Scaloni confirmed Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martínez and Julián Álvarez are all available to feature on Tuesday for Argentina despite previous injury concerns.

Messi has been dealing with a mild hamstring strain, Álvarez has had an ankle injury, and goalkeeper Martínez is expected to start despite a fractured ring finger.

Lionel Messi is fit and available to play vs. Algeria. Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"Everyone wants to see [Leo] Messi inside the field, playing. He excited everyone, not just Argentines," Scaloni said.

"From my part, it'll always be like that. I don't see anything negative. He's been in different conditions and has always been here. He's always been monumental for us, and now he will be even more. I see him well."

"Emiliano is okay, Emiliano is available for tomorrow, if he does the same thing he did yesterday and the day before I think he will play ... Julian had an ankle problem but his recovery has been good and for tomorrow he is available and an option."

Scaloni will reveal the starting lineup to the 26-player World Cup squad following Monday's training session.

The Albiceleste manager mentioned Nicolás Tagliafico is the only player to monitor ahead of the match on Monday.

"I've always had difficulty [creating the starting 11] because of the quality of the players on the national team, beyond if we have an injured player which is not the case now," Scaloni said.

"There are no injured players. We will just monitor the case of Nico Tagliafico, if he joins the team for training but in principle all players are available.

"I never had an inconvenience making the team. The inconvenience I did have was leaving behind great players, but equilibrium is principle. We play with 11 and we try to find equilibrium, so someone is left out but we are good."

Argentina will face Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan in the 2026 World Cup's Group J.